Location change for Christchurch terrorist attack remembrance service

The location for this Sunday's national remembrance service to mark one year since the Christchurch terrorist attack has been changed.

The service to remember the 51 people who died after the March 15, 2019 attack, Ko Tatou Tatou We Are One will be held at Horncastle Arena instead of North Hagley Park.

Christchurch City Councillor Matt Nichols denied security concerns were behind the move, telling 1 NEWS it's due to wet weather being forecast for Sunday.

Those who died will be honoured in a Portrait of Remembrance on screen while the 51 names are read out.