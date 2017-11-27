Locals warned of curious meat bundles in Invercargill carpark

Bizarre meat and onion assemblages, topped with flower petals, have Invercargill City Council warning locals to keep their dogs on a leash.

Council is urging dog owners to be vigilant and consider keeping their dogs on-lead after strange objects containing meat and onions were found at Sandy Point. Source: 1 NEWS

Three of the strange objects were found at a Sandy Point carpark and were described as flax tied around pieces of meat, onion and flower petals.

It was unclear whether the meat had been laced. Onions are toxic to cats and dogs so the council was asking the public to keep their dogs on leads.

The strange objects were found at Sandy Point. Source: 1 NEWS

One dog owner took their animal to the veterinarian after it ate the meat.