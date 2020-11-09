TODAY |

Locals wakeboard and kayak down flooded Napier streets

Source:  1 NEWS

People have been captured on camera making the most of flooded Napier streets as heavy rain smashes the region.

Locals are making the most of the horrendous weather. Source: Supplied

One person went wakeboarding on sodden grass by the side of a road, pulled along by a car.

The adventure didn't end well, though, as they bailed off their board and tumbled along a patch of grass still above water.

Another youngster used the opportunity to test out their kayaking skills down the middle of a flooded street.

A deluge of rain in the area has overwhelmed the wastewater system. Source: James Johnston

The person capturing the video yells out, "Wave to the camera, bro," as the kayaker paddle on by.

Napier City Council is asking residents to flush toilets only when necessary and limit all water use as the flash flooding overwhelms the wastewater system.

Police say they’ve received 16 reports of flooding as of 5.45pm and have received a report of a person trapped in their home.

Emergency services have received multiple callouts. Source: Twitter/@NapierinFrame

Reports of surface flooding are in areas such as State Highway 51, Gloucester St, Avondale Rd, Willowbank Rd, Meeanee Rd and Taradale Rd.

MetService has recorded 74mm of rain in Napier today, with more rain expected this evening.

It has a heavy rain watch for Hawke's Bay until 1am tomorrow morning.

MetService is also forecasting thunderstorms for the region.

A spokesperson for Fire and Emergency NZ says emergency responders are dealing with multiple callouts, mostly in the Napier CBD with water flooding shops and office.

Two additional trucks have been called in from Hastings to assist.

