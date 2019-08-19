TODAY |

Locals riled up after Kaipara College becomes zoned

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Education
Auckland

Locals in Auckland's north west are up in arms after a previously un-zoned high school has been closed off to a significant part of the community.

From next year Kaipara College in Helensville will have a home zone, to prevent overcrowding.

Enrolments have swelled at the college in recent years.

"Just a few years ago we had 550 students, next year it will be 800-plus, causing pressure on us," the college's principal Steve McCracken says.

Mr McCracken explained why the zoning decision needed to happen.

"It's to control our rate of growth to experience that amount of growth is a huge tax on resources, we have to be able to provide the resources for our kids."

However, the move has angered some residents who say it's just another reason to give them their own truly local high school.

"My oldest is 31 and we needed a high school then. Another son who is 22 also went to school in the area, no high school, and we're in the same boat again with our nine-year-old." Tania Killeen-Noy says.

Local MP Chris Penk is asking for the decision to be reversed.

"I'd call on the Education Minister to step in and reverse the decision until we get the school that we need."

Your playlist will load after this ad

The school in north west Auckland is now closed off to a significant part of the community. Source: Seven Sharp
More From
New Zealand
Education
Auckland
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Ultrasound (file picture).
Midwife who referred to obstetrician as 'Mr Slice and Dice' failed in the care of a pregnant woman
2
Earthquake.
Magnitude 4.3 earthquake rattles lower North Island, felt by more than 3500 people
3
The champion halfback said he was very humbled by the tribute.
Warriors humble Cooper Cronk with farewell gesture - 'Good sign that they’ve got a very good club'
4
Timber (file picture)
International log war hurting New Zealand
5
Often maligned, Williams showed his wares as the All Blacks retained the Bledisloe Cup.
Wallabies star questions criticism levelled at SBW - 'He's given so much for the jersey'
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Nearly 75,000 native trees, shrubs to be planted on Auckland's volcanic cones
02:27
This is despite the Government admitting the sanctions are stigmatising job seekers.

Beneficiaries failing drugs tests still hit with sanctions
Ultrasound (file picture).

Midwife who referred to obstetrician as 'Mr Slice and Dice' failed in the care of a pregnant woman

Police seeking sightings of man wanted for arrest