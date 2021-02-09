Locals pitch in to rescue man's 21st birthday after caterer does disappearing act

Celebrating your 21st birthday is a big deal – a rite of passage.

But in Waiuku, just south of Auckland, a 21st birthday almost became unstuck – until the locals rolled up their sleeves to make sure it didn’t.

Many of the locals had never met birthday boy Roy Furmage or his family when they stepped in to help out after his nana was fleeced by a callous caterer.

“I paid him the money and never heard back, silly of me,” Val Furmage told Seven Sharp. “I shouldn’t have been so silly.”

Furmage handed over around $670 for catering for up to 50 people.



The locals stepped up after good sort Lisa Grant helped spread the word.

“It’s the Kiwi thing to do, isn’t it, really. Just help people out - easy, yeah - doesn't take much," one of the people who helped said.

“I already knew Waiuku was a pretty giving town but it’s pretty unbelievable,” Majenta Grant, an old school friend of Roy’s, added.