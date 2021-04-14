TODAY |

Locals left perplexed after van found submerged at beach on Auckland's North Shore

Source:  1 NEWS

Eyewitnesses were left perplexed after a van was found fully submerged at Waiake Beach on Auckland's North Shore this morning.

Greg Reed stumbled across the vehicle at Waiake Beach at high tide. Source: Greg Reed

By Thomas Day

Greg Reed stumbled across the vehicle at high tide at 9:30am and returned to find it washed up on shore at 3pm.

He told 1 NEWS he had seen cars in the water before but never “totally submerged.”

A small fishing boat and trailer were also attached to the back of the vehicle.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand say they were not involved with the incident.

Van pulled from the water at Waiake Beach. Source: Greg Reed

The van was removed from the water just before 5pm.

New Zealand
Accidents
Auckland
