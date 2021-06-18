Locals help save baby orca stranded near Wellington

Around 20 people have rescued and helped refloat a juvenile orca that became stranded on rocks near Plimmerton in Wellington this afternoon.

Juvenile orca stranded on rocks near Plimmerton, Wellington. Source: Supplied

The rescuers, which included firefighters, police and members of the public, physically carried the baby orca over the rocky foreshore after it was found stranded.

Police say they were notified at about 12.45pm when fire and emergency also became involved, hoping to carry the orca to a more sheltered spot to relaunch it.

FENZ had one local crew assisting in keeping the orca afloat, they were called to the scene just after 1pm.

A trailer was brought to help transport the orca 19 minutes along the coast to a sheltered boat ramp where it was returned to the water.

Whale Watch volunteers are currently in the water with the orca in the hopes its pod will turn up.