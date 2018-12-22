TODAY |

Locals band together to care for much-loved dogs of homeless man killed in Whangarei assault

The death of a homeless man in Whangarei last Monday has left locals shocked, with those who knew determined to show there were many in the community who cared about him.

Locals are now rallying around to look after 52-year-old Eddie Townsend’s much-loved dogs.

"I've met Eddie a few times over the past three or four months and got to know him and his dogs, you know, and I just feel gutted that this has happened in our community and in our town, really," local Aaron Robbins said.

Another local, Garrett Vincent, said of Mr Townsend, "[He] never asked for anything. He was just a friendly, humble guy and the community embraced him".

Eddie was sitting with his two dogs when another man came by with his two dogs.

Police say the dogs began to fight, sparking an altercation between the two men when Eddie was punched in the head, knocking him unconscious. He died later in hospital.

His dogs, Sky and Rosie, are currently being cared for by the Bay of Islands Animal Rescue.

Locals have donated food and money to help feed the dogs following an appeal on social media.

A memorial service will be held at Whangarei's Open Arms at 10am tomorrow.

Those who knew the 52-year-old are determined to show there were many in the community who cared about him as they rally around to look after his beloved dogs. Source: 1 NEWS
