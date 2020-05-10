TODAY |

Local photographer captures images of all 400 of Stewart Island's residents amid Covid-19 lockdown

Source:  1 NEWS

A local photographer has captured images of all 400 of Stewart Island's residents amid the threat of Covid-19.

The lockdown has inspired a local photographer. Source: 1 NEWS

Despite no positive cases being found on the island, locals say they’ve followed the letter of the law by abiding by all lockdown and Level 3 restrictions.

The lockdown inspired local photographer Laire Puriks, who spent the past couple of weeks photographing all of the island’s roughly 400 people living from windows, front doorsteps and balconies as they deal with the threat of Covid-19.

“It’s been an incredible project for my friend and it's added a lot to the island,” tourism operator Rakiura Herzhoff said.

“It’s got people motivated to think about the situation that they're in, but also stay positive and try and keep a smiling face throughout it all.”

New Zealand
Dunedin and Otago
Coronavirus Pandemic
