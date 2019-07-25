Local man mucks in for clean up after polystyrene dumped in Auckland's Puhinui Stream

Auckland’s Puhinui stream, near Wiri, is a regular dumping ground for rubbish.

That’s according to a passionate local who is sick of seeing the stream littered with waste.

Brent Condon lives 20km away from the stream but works close by.

He is furious after seeing the latest dump of waste, polystyrene slabs, littering the waterway of which he is helping to clean up.

He says it’s "heartbreaking to see the slabs of industrial grade polystyrene in the water, likely thrown from the overhead bridge.

"It’s pretty much the great white wall of waste," he says.

He says he’s in disbelief at the sheer size of it, having discovered it on a lunchtime stroll.

The polystyrene has blocked the flow of the stream and Mr Condon is calling on the culprits to come and clean it up.

'I’m angry for the eels, I’m angry for the stream, I’m angry for the people who live round here."

"I’d like to say to whoever’s responsible to get down here and clean it up and be accountable," he says.