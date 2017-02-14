 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Local iwi warmly welcomes Oprah, Reese Witherspoon and friends to NZ with stirring powhiri

share

Source:

1 NEWS

A US film crew and cast in Queenstown - which includes Hollywood superstars Oprah Winfrey and Reese Witherspoon - have been "blessed" with a stirring powhiri welcome by the local iwi.

Hollywood stars, Oprah Winfrey, Reese Witherspoon and Ava DuVernay with tangata whenua in Queenstown.

Hollywood stars, Oprah Winfrey, Reese Witherspoon and Ava DuVernay with tangata whenua in Queenstown.

Source: Twitter/Ava DuVernay

Reese Witherspoon takes a break in New Zealand.

Reese Witherspoon takes a break in New Zealand.

Source: Twitter/Reese Witherspoon

American director Ava DuVernay.

American director Ava DuVernay.

Source: Twitter/Ava DuVernay

American director Ava DuVernay today posted an image to Twitter of Oprah and Witherspoon hanging out with members of the local iwi.

She wrote, "welcomed with a powhiri, blessed with a karakia, united with a haka... grateful for the Maori people, tangata whenua".

Her mate, Reese Witherspoon, appeared to be a little plum tuckered out after her long flight from the US.

She posted a photo to Twitter looking exhausted, laying out over a table.

The trio are here ahead of filming for A Wrinkle in Time, which also features Zach Galifianakis.
Source: Breakfast

Oprah and Witherspoon are here ahead of filming for the Disney film A Wrinkle in Time, which also features Hangover star Zach Galifianakis.

On Breakfast yesterday morning, Cam Mansel reported that Witherspoon, Winfrey and actress Mindy Kaling flew into Queenstown on Sunday night on Oprah's private jet.

They made "a brief pit stop in Hawaii to refuel and things like that", Mr Mansel said.

Related

Movies

Maori Issues

Dunedin and Otago

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:29
1
A helicopter crashed this afternoon in the Port Hills.

Helicopter crashes in Port Hills, leaving one person dead


02:20
2
It's thought the fires could burn for several days, despite 11 helicopters and a light plane being used.

Port Hills fire still out of control, 'risk to life and property being assessed'

00:31
3
The internet is divided over accusations the driver was too close for comfort.

Watch: 'You want to kill me mate?' Furious cyclist unloads at close passing driver - but who was at fault?


00:32
4
The US President has a distinctive – and vigorous – technique when greet world leaders – he yanks them in closer.

What's the deal with Donald Trump's 'grab-and-pull' handshake?

5

Contraceptive pill will soon be available over counter without prescription

00:29
A helicopter crashed this afternoon in the Port Hills.

Helicopter crashes in Port Hills, leaving one person dead

The crash came as firefighters and helicopter crews fought fires in the Port Hills.


00:54
Two Kiwi authors' crowdfunding campaign has started to get global attention.

Children's story book featuring gay love story on sale today, encourages message of acceptance

Promised Land, by two Wellington writers, is a fairy tale about a prince and a farm boy who become friends, then fall in love.

00:23
Waitrose has been forced to rebrand its 'British' ready meals as some contain NZ meat.

Kiwi meat in 'British' lamb supermarket meals leaves bad taste for UK shoppers

Waitrose has been forced to re-brand lamb ready meals in its "British" range.

00:50
Chris Roberts says more foreign drivers hitting our roads has not seen an increase in road fatalities or accidents.

Should foreign drivers be forced to sit NZ driving tests? Industry leader says that would be wrong

As a foreign driver licensing petition heads for Parliament today, one tourism leader says increasing foreign drivers on our roads isn't causing more deaths.


00:23
Dozens of fire crews have been brought in to fight the fire in the hills near Waimarama Rd.

Lower temperatures and lighter winds assist Hawke's Bay crews in bush fire fight

One house has been destroyed and another lost its deck.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ