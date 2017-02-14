Local iwi warmly welcomes Oprah, Reese Witherspoon and friends to NZ with stirring powhiri

A US film crew and cast in Queenstown - which includes Hollywood superstars Oprah Winfrey and Reese Witherspoon - have been "blessed" with a stirring powhiri welcome by the local iwi.

Hollywood stars, Oprah Winfrey, Reese Witherspoon and Ava DuVernay with tangata whenua in Queenstown. Source: Twitter/Ava DuVernay

Reese Witherspoon takes a break in New Zealand. Source: Twitter/Reese Witherspoon

American director Ava DuVernay. Source: Twitter/Ava DuVernay

American director Ava DuVernay today posted an image to Twitter of Oprah and Witherspoon hanging out with members of the local iwi.

She wrote, "welcomed with a powhiri, blessed with a karakia, united with a haka... grateful for the Maori people, tangata whenua".

Her mate, Reese Witherspoon, appeared to be a little plum tuckered out after her long flight from the US.

She posted a photo to Twitter looking exhausted, laying out over a table.

Oprah and Witherspoon are here ahead of filming for the Disney film A Wrinkle in Time, which also features Hangover star Zach Galifianakis.

On Breakfast yesterday morning, Cam Mansel reported that Witherspoon, Winfrey and actress Mindy Kaling flew into Queenstown on Sunday night on Oprah's private jet.