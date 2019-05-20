Local iwi concerned over 'irreversible harm' to Whakatane aquifer after Chinese water bottling plant granted consent

Representatives of Te Rūnanga ō Ngāti Awa are being cross-examined in the Environment Court at Mataatua Marae on the fourth day of hearings.

Te Rūnanga and Sustainable Otakiri are appealing consent for Creswell New Zealand to expand water bottling production at Otakiri Springs.



It was granted consent by the Bay of Plenty Regional Council, and under the proposal would be able to take a billion litres of water annually.

Te Rūnanga ō Ngāti Awa, Chief Executive Leonie Simpson says she has serious concerns about the "irreversible" harm to the aquifer.

She told the court the proposed expansion and consents affect the iwi's ability "to be kaitiaki" (guardian) and tangata whenua.

Creswell New Zealand's lawyer, Dave Randal, says it's now agreed that Creswell's proposed take will have a low level effect on the biophysical properties of the aquifer.

But Ms Simpson says that could be seen as a "western Pākehā perspective of how much [water] is there, and is there enough", she says.

She told the court Te Rūnanga is still concerned about the volume of water taken from the aquifer, and the effect on mauri.

Ms Simpson emphasised they are appealing the volume of the take, the water bottling and the export of water from New Zealand, "and our ability to be kaitiaki" (guardian) of the water."