TODAY |

Local heroes come out to help stranded neighbours in Napier floods

Source:  1 NEWS

Napier has been pummelled by wet and wild weather over the last 24 hours with the city currently in a state of emergency.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Lucan used his 4x4 to tow other people’s cars to safety. Source: Seven Sharp

Torrential rain has caused large slips flooded homes and shops and left cars underwater. But one thing's for sure: It hasn't dampened the spirits of local heroes.

Lucan Battison is one man who took it on himself to help those in need.

He used his 4x4 to tow other people’s vehicles stuck in floodwaters.

“I was cruising around the industrial area for about two hours and I easily saw about 10-15 4x4 cruising around also looking to help people,” Battison told Seven Sharp.

His 4x4 taxi service eventually wound up around midnight.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Yesterday was the Hawke’s Bay city’s second wettest day in 150 years. Source: 1 NEWS

“I gave this guy a ride home and he was a chiropractor and I'm going in Friday for a free chiropractic session,” he said.

Another Napier man, Phil 'Swampy' Kavanagh, is a hero to his family chickens.

“Chickens don't do water very well. So they had to be moved,” Kavanagh said of his chicken coop rescue.

When the neighbours lost power, Ross came to the rescue.

Your playlist will load after this ad

At one point, more than two weeks of rain came down in just two hours. Source: 1 NEWS

His solar powered house is now Marewa's hot water and phone charging hotspot.

“We've been helping out a few neighbours, giving power to them,” he said.

Watch the good Samaritans in action in Lucas de Jong’s report above.

New Zealand
Hawke's Bay
Weather News
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
05:24
Nissan Leaf owner with ‘range anxiety’ told new battery for $13,000 car would cost $121,000
2
Watch: Aerial footage shows Napier streets submerged after record rainfall
3
New drone footage shows Napier neighbourhood, local park inundated with flood water
4
Three people go to hospital after eating off fish from Hello Fresh meal delivery company
5
Couple set up koha driving service to prevent drink driving in the Far North
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Talley's company guilty of illegally fishing in protected Kaikōura marine reserve

New Zealand's Covid-19 response bringing international doctors to our shores
00:50

New drone footage shows Napier neighbourhood, local park inundated with flood water
07:47

Psychologist says kids can be negatively influenced by parents' comments on body image