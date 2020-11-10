Local heroes come out to help stranded neighbours in Napier floods

Napier has been pummelled by wet and wild weather over the last 24 hours with the city currently in a state of emergency.

Torrential rain has caused large slips flooded homes and shops and left cars underwater. But one thing's for sure: It hasn't dampened the spirits of local heroes.

Lucan Battison is one man who took it on himself to help those in need.

He used his 4x4 to tow other people’s vehicles stuck in floodwaters.

“I was cruising around the industrial area for about two hours and I easily saw about 10-15 4x4 cruising around also looking to help people,” Battison told Seven Sharp.

His 4x4 taxi service eventually wound up around midnight.

“I gave this guy a ride home and he was a chiropractor and I'm going in Friday for a free chiropractic session,” he said.

Another Napier man, Phil 'Swampy' Kavanagh, is a hero to his family chickens.

“Chickens don't do water very well. So they had to be moved,” Kavanagh said of his chicken coop rescue.

When the neighbours lost power, Ross came to the rescue.

His solar powered house is now Marewa's hot water and phone charging hotspot.

“We've been helping out a few neighbours, giving power to them,” he said.