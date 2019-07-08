Local government councillors vote in favour of ban on private sale and use of fireworks

Local government councillors from across New Zealand have voted for a ban on private use of fireworks in a bid to stop "careless or malicious" use, and are calling on central Government to stand with them in enforcing it.

The Local Government New Zealand Annual General Meeting yesterday voted to join forces in calling for a ban on the sale and private use of fireworks. The vote adopted a remit presented by Auckland Council by a majority of 64 per cent.

Cathy Casey, who is an Auckland councillor for the Albert-Eden-Roskill Ward, said she is "delighted" at the decision.

"People buy fireworks because they love to watch them, it's exciting," she told 1 NEWS. "It's fantastic but it's not safe enough to do in a backyard."

The vote came after 8000 submissions were made between October and December last year - 90 per cent in favour of a ban.

"That says to me that the time has come," Ms Casey said, adding that in Australia only two states allowed private sales, and those two have much stricter restrictions than here.

Feedback since the vote announcement had also all been positive, Ms Casey said. She'd also had a phone call from the SPCA to congratulate her on the vote outcome.

"One injured animal, one injured person is too many," she said.

Ms Casey said she knew too many stories to recount of "needless injury, needless destruction".

"The adoption of this remit gives hope to all who suffer as a result of careless or malicious fireworks use," she said.

"The bottom line is that fireworks cause significant harm and distress to people and animals and result in unwanted fires, significant property damage and unnecessary pressure on our emergency services."

She said the vote was a call from local body politicians from throughout the country that the harm caused by fireworks must stop.

"It's not a radical proposal ... there is a role for councils to provide safe, inclusive public events. We will still be able to enjoy displays of fireworks at well-managed events which bring people together to celebrate the diversity of Aotearoa.

"I am looking forward to seeing central Government come to the party and put a ban in place."

The remit was seconded by Mayor David Ayers of Waimakariri District Council, who said yesterday’s vote reflected what he has heard from the public.