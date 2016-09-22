 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Loan sharks still preying on Kiwis

share

Source:

NZN

Loan sharks are still preying on vulnerable New Zealanders and the rules need to be tightened, says Commerce and Consumer Affairs Minister Kris Faafoi.

New New Zealand 10 dollar and 5 dollar notes and coins.

New Zealand currency (file picture).

Source: istock.com

The minister says research by MBIE has "confirmed his fears" and legislation is likely.

"People are being provided loans they are not going to be able to pay back, and are drawn into situations where the cost of the resulting debt is many times the original due to interest rates and penalty charges," he said.

"We need to act to protect people from the appalling burden these debts can create."

The rules around lending were strengthened in 2015 but didn't go far enough, Mr Faafoi said.

"The research is part of a review of consumer finance legislation regulation and is likely to lead to new legislation."

Mr Faafoi is going to release a discussion paper on proposed solutions around mid-year.

It's likely to consult on options for interest rate caps, improved compliance and lender responsibilities.

Related

Economy

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

02:26
1
Also in its sights are Australian bikie gangs with an increasing presence in NZ.

Aussie bikie gangs target of police's new organised crime taskforce in Tauranga

00:31
2
Robert Crosland teaches at Preston Junior High, Idaho and owns a snake and a snapping turtle.

'It's sick' – US science teacher accused of feeding live puppy to reptile in front of students

3

Police believe Melbourne woman was dead eight months before being found in bathtub

00:59
4
Ngati Ranana London Maori Club performed at a packed Westminster Abbey today in front of the Royal Family for Commonwealth Day.

Watch: Maori cultural group perform rousing traditional song before Queen, Meghan and Harry

00:34
5
The Kiwi star injured his Australopithecus afarensis in OKC’s loss to the Sacramento Kings.

Watch: Steven Adams pulls out Latin language skills to describe latest injury

01:08
The army were despatched today to remove the car outside Salisbury, where Sergei Skripal and his daughter were poisoned with a nerve agent.

New Zealand government condemns nerve agent attack on ex-Russian spy in England as an 'affront on global rules and norms'

Winston Peters today said the attack on Sergei Skirpal and his daughter was "repugnant".

Police car generic.

Woman car-jacked at gunpoint by two young males in Waikato

The pair are still on the run in the stolen car after the incident this afternoon.

00:59
The futuristic aircraft rises into the air like a helicopter, flies like a plane and lands like a helicopter.

Watch: World's first self-piloted electric air taxi takes off in Christchurch

The futuristic aircraft rises into the air like a helicopter, flies like a plane and lands like a helicopter.


00:15
Video captures the sound of the new burnout pad in Kaingaroa.

Video: Would this stress you out? Far North town locals fed up with homemade burnout pad's 'screeching tyres' and 'thick, dense smoke'

The petrol heads paradise isn't drawing support from everyone in Kaingaroa.

Dr Chris Wilkins says the Massey University drug report shows meth is widely used, especially outside of urban centres.

Meth worth $2.4 million hidden in heavy machinery seized at Auckland Airport

Two people have been charged and police are searching for three others over the seizure.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 