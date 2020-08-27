Llama owner's Welly walkabouts bring smiles to faces despite 'stink' year

A llama breeder has taken pride in bringing smiles to strangers' faces despite what has been a "stink" year as the result of his frequent walkabouts with his furry companions through a Wellington suburb.

Stephen Mullholland has been taking his pack of 58 alpacas and llamas out to stretch their legs on regular walks through Tawa's local shops.

"For people walking down the street, their face lights up because it's this unexpected thing and they’re very charismatic and engaging," he told TVNZ1's Breakfast today.

In the midst of the pandemic, Mr Mullholland's alpacas and llamas are helping to brighten the days of people in Tawa.

"It’s just like when you think about it the last year has been really kind of stink all over the place... It's little bits pushing you down. But if he can put a smile on your face that lifts you up, and it’s these little things."

Just like training a new puppy, by taking his pets out in to the community it helps to get them used to being around people.

Bystanders are able to come up and engage with the big animals which are "in a tiny little way helping to make New Zealand a better place."

His well-travelled pets have made visits all over town, through kindergartens, rest homes and even the local prison.