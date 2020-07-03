TODAY |

Lizzie Marvelly announced as Rotorua Museum's new director

Lizzie Marvelly is switching things up career-wise by returning to her hometown as the new director for Rotorua Museum.

The musician and media commentator has a varied work background including working across the media and events sectors.

Marvelly has whakapapa links to Te Arawa and Ngāti Whakaue and says she feels “immensely privileged” to be heading home and overseeing a number of projects at the museum.

“It will be an honour to oversee the reopening of our treasured whare, work with and grow the esteemed museum team, facilitate the telling of our stories in new and innovative ways, and to take on new challenges in a new sector,” says Ms Marvelly.

“I feel immensely privileged to have the opportunity to come home and lead Te Whare Taonga o Te Arawa”

Rotorua Museum was closed in November 2016 following a seismic assessment that determined the building was well below new building standards.

Jocelyn Mikaere of the Rotorua Lakes Council says the Museum Director appointment is another big step forward in the Museum’s redevelopment.

