From living in a tent to influencer: Kiwi internet star Nix initiating courageous sex abuse conversations

An online influencer is utilising her vast reach on social media to initiate courageous conversations around sexual abuse.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The 16–24-year age group is four times more likely to be sexually assaulted than any other age group in New Zealand, according to HELP Auckland, and internet sensation Nicola Adams, or Nix, is utilising her online platform to change this.

The Let Me Speak campaign is a series of live online discussions with people who have lived and experienced some of the hardships that often get swept under the carpet in a bid to raise awareness and educate.

Over the next seven days, Nix is set to interview 11 whānau with lived experience from around New Zealand.

“There’s no censoring, there’s no editing in detail because it’s those details that will really wake people up and open their eyes so that they will look after our children better,” she told TVNZ1's Te Karere.

Nix says this is only the beginning of the Let Me Speak series.

“Next year, I want to do Let Me Speak about addiction and domestic violence. All those things I want to cover.”

Te Karere met Nix three years ago. At that time she was living in a tent. Fast forward to today and she has completely transformed her life.

She says, it was all for her tamariki.

“At that time, I had no visitation with my children. Now I get them nearly every weekend and my daughters are coming to live with me full time.”