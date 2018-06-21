LIVE: How the world is reacting to Jacinda Ardern's newborn baby girl - tributes pour in

Jacinda Ardern has given birth to a 3.31kg baby girl, born at 4.45pm on Thursday June 21. The news was announced just after 6pm NZT.

6.37pm: Finance Minister and good friend of Ms Ardern, Grant Robertson, will speak in the morning. Ms Ardern may also, but there will be no further announcements tonight.

6.33pm: Reaction is pouring in from across New Zealand and the world. Here are some of the congratulatory messages.

6.24pm: The long wait is over. New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and partner Clarke Gayford have announced the birth of their first child, a baby girl.

The pair announced the news on Ms Ardern's Instagram just after 6pm this evening.

In a statement, her office said: "The Prime Minister's Office can confirm that Jacinda Ardern has given birth to a healthy baby girl.

"The baby was born at 4.45pm Tuesday June 21 2018 at Auckland Public Hospital. She weighs 3.31 kgs.

"The child is the first for Jacinda Ardern and her partner Clarke Gayford."