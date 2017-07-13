 

LIVE: Winter storm closes roads across the country, cyclone strength winds cause power outages in Wellington

the story so far

  • The polar blast which caused travel chaos across the country yesterday continues today.
  • Central New Zealand is expected to be hit worst with heavy downpours and winds up to 140km/h.
  • Travel will be impacted with road closures in the South and central North Island and Interisland ferries cancelled until Friday.

1 NEWS NOW brings you live coverage of the polar blast bringing snow, rain and gales to much of the country. 

Standing in snow as it kept falling Kelway has the latest on the weather from the central North Island.
Send your weather videos and pictures to news@tvnz.co.nz

8:55am After people reported waves hitting trains during their morning commute in Wellington, at least one service to Mellville has been cancelled due to the severe weather.

8:45am Niwa is reporting Baring Head just offshore Wellington in the Cook Strait had a sustained wind speed of 125 km/h this morning, the highest in nearly 13 years.

8:30am The Wellington City Council has released a weather update urging travellers to take care as reports of trees, branches, slips and iron roofing coming loose in the storm are being reported in different parts of the city. 

Roads around the south coast are, however, still open as at 8am but motorists are warned to take care in case waves drive debris ashore. The situation will be reviewed during the morning. 

8:25am Snowed in at the Chateau on Mt Ruapehu, there could be worse places to be stuck in a storm.

Here is a photo out our window from the Chateau, so cool!

8:15am A warning from the NZTA over travel today.

Mark Owens from NZTA is urging Kiwis to exercise caution on the roads during the extreme weather.
8:00am

7:45am NIWA is reporting sustained wind gusts of 120km/h at Baring Head, just offshore in Cook Strait as of 6am this morning, which is equivalent to a category three cyclone.

7:30am

7:18am Wellington Electricity have reported there are now over 1000 homes without power in the region as high winds take down powerlines and trees in the capital. They hope to have power restored in two hours time.

7:13am MetService say they recorded a 167km/h wind gust in the Cook Strait this morning, good thing the ferries have been cancelled!

7:05am Police are urging motorists to avoid all unnecessary travel in the lower and central North Island. They also say high winds are beginning to have an impact in Wellington with roofs from homes being lifted, scaffolding falling onto power lines and a garden shed in Khandallah being blown onto the road.

Heavy rain in the Wairarapa has also caused flooding in Carterton. 

6:45am More road closures and a warning coming in from NZTA, this time from the North Island's Central Plateau:

SH47, SH4 & SH49 has now closed this morning. SH1 is now closed from Taihape. Please take extra care on the roads.

Central New Zealand is expected to cop the worst off the heavy downpours forecast.
6:40am Wellington Electricity has an outage affecting about 200 customers in Paekakariki Hill, Judgeford and Pauatahanui in Porirua north of the city, with a further 380 properties without power in Newlands Johnsonville and Paparangi.

6:35am Here is a list of road closures so far this morning:

State Highway 73 from Springfield through Arthur's Pass to Otira

State Highway 70 between Peketa and Waiau

Seven from Springs Junction to the Hanmer Springs turnoff

State Highway 87 from Middlemarch to Outram

State Highway 85 from Becks to Kyeburn and onto Palmerston

State Highway 93 from Mataura to Clinton

Breakfast weatherman Matty McLean has the latest weather forecast.
After freezing temperatures and snow caused travel chaos yesterday, the polar blast is far from over, with more rain gales and snow on the way.

Central New Zealand will see the worst of the weather today, with heavy downpours forecast and winds likely to reach 140km/h especially in Wellington.

The heaviest snow will be in North Canterbury, Kaikoura and the central North Island high country, snow is likely to build up to 20cm in the worst affected areas.

Travel will once again be impacted with road closures still in place in the South Island and Interisland ferries cancelled until Friday.

Domestic flights from all major airports are also likely to be impacted, with travellers urged to check the status of their flights before leaving home.

