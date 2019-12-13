LIVE: Whakaari/White Island body recovery mission underway after Monday's eruption

Authorities have headed out to Whaakari/White Island this morning to try and recover the eight bodies remaining after Monday's eruption. We'll have the latest for you as it happens.

Key points:

Eight people are confirmed dead so far, with eight others still on the island and presumed dead.

A specialist team from Police and NZDF are going to try recover the bodies today, heading out at first light.

GNS volcanologists say there's a 50 to 60 per cent chance of another eruption.

7.19am: There's "definitely a risk" facing those undertaking the White Island recovery operation, a disaster risk and assessment expert says.

University of Canterbury's Dr Tom Wilson told Breakfast the risk of eruption is only one factor in the final call to go.

"From a volcanology science perspective, yes, there's a very high chance… there's a 50 to 60 per cent chance that there may be an eruption over that period," he says.

"I really stress the science here is here to help support the decision-making process."

7.06am: Police have issued their first formal update on the morning, saying a blessing has been held at sea.

"This morning a blessing was held at sea with representatives of the families of the victims of the Whakaari / White Island volcanic eruption," Deputy Commissioner John Tims said in a just-released statement.

"The family representatives are returning to the mainland and the operation to recover the eight bodies on the island has commenced."

6.58am: One of the NZDF helicopters has returned to Whakatāne airport.

6.54am: GNS volcanologist Geoff Kilgour has shared a message of support as the recovery effort kicks off.

"We all wish the recovery team the best of luck today as they head out to Whakaari," he wrote on Twitter.

"Even after considerable planning, there is still uncertainty. We'll play our role as best we can. Kia kaha everyone."

The latest estimation from volcanologists put the likelihood of another eruption between 50 to 60 per cent.

6.43am: A third boat is approaching the island, a marine tracker shows.

Police vessel DEODAR III remains off shore and a HMNZS Wellington is further out, with a third boat monitored nearby.

Families of the victims headed out to the island on a charter boat around two hours ago.

6.41am: A Westpac Rescue Helicopter has arrived in Whakatāne from Auckland, landing at Whakatāne Airport a short time ago.

An ambulance is also at the airport.

6.33am: A second helicopter can be seen heading to White Island from Whakatāne Airport.

6.25am: Some family and friends of the victims have an anxious wait ahead on the shoreline at Whakatāne.

Ngāti Awa members have gathered for a karakia and a waiata for the victims as the recovery attempt gets underway.

6.19am: Authorities are planning a comparatively quick trip, planning to gather the bodies and gather as much evidence as they can as quickly as possible.

Yesterday Deputy Commissioner Mike Clement warned a rushed 'grab-and-go' mission could risk compromising the ability to formally identify the dead, by damaging or being unable to gather crucial evidence.

However he said it was something they would consider with the consent of the families.

6.08am: Police confirm the recovery operation is officially underway, media report.

6.05am: Police say they know where six of the bodies are, but will have limited time to look for the remaining two.

Eight specialist staff will land on the island for the recovery mission.

5.54am: The police Deodar III vessel remains near White Island, according to an online ship tracker.

5.47am: Dawn has broken over Whakatāne. Helicopters can be seen flying towards White Island from Whakatāne Airport.

5.44am: In case you missed it - yesterday's full statement from Deputy Commissioner Mike Clement.

Tomorrow morning we have a plan, the resources and the capability to the recover the bodies on Whakaari / White Island.

The plan is contingent on a number of risk factors which will be assessed at the time. These factors include the conditions on the island and the weather.

Tomorrow morning New Zealand Defence Force assets and people with specialist capabilities from Defence, Police and other agencies will undertake the operation. Returning the bodies on the island to their loved ones remains our focus.

We have the right people with the right skills and the right equipment.

We will make every effort to recover all of the bodies however our plan is subject to things beyond our control such as the island and the weather.

A lot has to go right for us tomorrow to make this work.

There is no zero risk option in regard to the plan but we have carefully considered it. We don’t expect the risk to change tonight or tomorrow but we have planned for it.

5.32am: Ngāti Awa are holding a dawn ceremony along the sea shore looking out to Whakaari/White Island.

It's in support of the joint police-NZDF operation to recover the remaining bodies from the island.

5.17am: Families of the victims, police, NZDF personnel and others have headed to White Island this morning in darkness.

They're travelling on a White Island Tours boat, and there was a quiet and sombre mood and people boarded.