LIVE: Welcome home! Team New Zealand parade America's Cup through central Auckland

Welcome to 1 NEWS Now's live coverage of the Emirates Team New Zealand America's Cup parade in Auckland.

The victory parade to celebrate Team NZ's outstanding campaign in Bermuda, which was capped off with a convincing 7-1 win over Oracle Team USA in the America's Cup match, will begin this afternoon at Aotea Square at 12:30, before heading down Queen St.

The team will then hook behind the train station and along Quay St before they then board a boat and sail around the viaduct and inner city wharves.



The route for Emirates Team New Zealand's America's Cup victory parade. Source: Auckland Transport Authority

12pm: Thousands are gathering in Auckland's CBD to catch a glimpse of the Auld Mug as its paraded down to the Viaduct this afternoon.