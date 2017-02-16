LIVE: Welcome dose of rain falling in Christchurch as Port Hills fires continue to be monitored

Members of the public are advised to stay away from the yellow line. Source: 1 NEWS

5:35am Fire fighters used thermal-imaging technology to help them battle the blazes overnight.

5:15am 1 NEWS' Christchurch staff are delighted to report it is currently raining in Christchurch which is sure to help dampen fire hot spots.

5:08am Good news for Christchurch weather-wise with MetService forecasting rain. They forecast occasional drizzle from late morning and northeast winds.