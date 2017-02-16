 

Christchurch Port Hills Fire

New Zealand


LIVE: Welcome dose of rain falling in Christchurch as Port Hills fires continue to be monitored

  • Fires which started on Monday continue to burn on the Port Hills.
  • 11 homes, two sheds destroyed.
  • 1 dead: Chopper pilot and ex-SAS soldier Steve Askin.
  • Around 1000 people remain evacuated about 400 homes.
  • The fire is contained within 2075 hectares.

From the skies, the extent of the damage becomes clear.
Members of the public are advised to stay away from the yellow line.

5:35am Fire fighters used thermal-imaging technology to help them battle the blazes overnight.

5:15am 1 NEWS' Christchurch staff are delighted to report it is currently raining in Christchurch which is sure to help dampen fire hot spots.

5:08am Good news for Christchurch weather-wise with MetService forecasting rain. They forecast occasional drizzle from late morning and northeast winds.

4:50am: Authorities have been monitoring the Port Hills fires overnight and into this morning. Three rural fire crews with 15 staff and three NZ Fire Service crews with three tankers and 21 staff are monitoring the situation.Two hot spots flared up near Dyers Pass since midnight but neither were serious. 

Christchurch and Canterbury

