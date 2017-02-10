 

LIVE: 'Waiting game' for Farewell Spit rescuers after whales refloated on high tide

Over 400 whales have stranded at Farewell Spit near Golden Bay at the top of the South Island.

1 NEWS Now will bring you developments as they happen.

A 1 NEWS camera captures heart-breaking footage of whales littered everywhere – and rescuers trying to herd the survivors back to sea.
Source: 1 NEWS

Hundreds of pilot whales are already dead, and volunteers are working frantically to save the rest.
Source: Fairfax NZ

12.55pm: This stranding is the third largest since records began in the late 1800s.

Around 70 per cent of the 400-odd whales that stranded died, but most of those who remained alive were successfully refloated. 

1 NEWS reporter Emily Cooper brings us the latest from the massive pilot whale stranding in Golden Bay.
Source: 1 NEWS

12.30pm: Our cameraman Sam shot these images of rescuers wading in water, trying to move the surviving whales out to deeper water.

Trained staff and volunteers moved in a line to encourage the refloated whales to swim away from danger.
Source: 1 NEWS

12.25pm: It's currently a waiting game for rescuers, who are desperately hoping the surviving whales won't restrand on the outgoing tide.

Low tide is at 4.36pm. 

12.05pm: Emily says there are a huge number of people helping.

One person told her that most of the whales that were alive have been refloated, but with the tide going out, there are concerns they will beach themselves again.

11.55am: Our reporter Emily Cooper has just arrived at Farewell Spit and is sending back vision.

There are currently dozens of people in the water, trying to coax the refloated whales out to sea by forming a line in the water.

11.35am: It appears many of the whales have been refloated, but there are fears they might strand again.

10.50am: Project Jonah says at this stage no more volunteers are needed until they get through the high tide period and assess what still needs to be done.  

They will have a clearer idea of their success or otherwise by around midday.  

10.27am: It's nearly high tide, so those on the ground in Farewell Spit will be working hard to get as many whales back in the water as possible. Good luck everyone. 

10.15am: The Interislander is offering to help those registered as Marine Mammal Medics get to Golden Bay.

10.05am: Looks like people are travelling from near and far to help with the refloat

9.55am: As expected, there is plenty of goodwill for those going to help out.

"Much love and strength to both the whales and the humans involved in the rescue efforts," says Anna.

9.45am: The good folk at Project Jonah have advice for those helping out

9.40am: DOC is taking the lead on the rescue ahead of high tide at 10.30am

"Lead Agency for Whale Rescue is DOC. Please report to the team running the rescue operation. Get there by 10am. Stay safe." 

9.25am: Here is DOC's advice for those heading to help.

9.22am: MetService has updated the weather for Farewell Spit. It's looking pretty good.

"Farewell Spit forecast. A dry day with high cloud & afternoon sea breezes. Max temp 18C. Bring wetsuit &own food,water.Carpool is best."

9.10am: Farewell Spit is notorious for whale strandings.

In 2015, nearly 200 pilot whales stranded in the area, the largest such event in 15 years. 

8.52am: This is the awful sight at Farewell Spit.

Stranded whales at Farewell Spit

Stranded whales at Farewell Spit

Source: Supplied

8.40am: Here is the latest from Project Jonah:

There are 416 whales stranded at Farewell Spit. 75% were dead upon discovery. Efforts this morning will be focussed on refloating the remaining live whales at high tide (10.30am), some of which are already able to swim.



