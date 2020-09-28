Live updates: TVNZ Young Voters Debate, latest 1 NEWS Colmar Brunton poll released

Join 1 NEWS for live updates for TVNZ’s Young Voters Debate for 2020 as representatives from Labour, National, ACT, the Greens and NZ First go head-to-head on the issues facing younger Kiwis.



Tonight at 7.30pm on 1news.co.nz Source: 1 NEWS

7.20pm: Ten minutes left until we go live from the University of Auckland's Fale Pasifika.

Moderator Jack Tame reminding everyone of social distancing rules in the age of Covid-19:

7.15pm: Fifteen minutes to go!

Tonight, TVNZ's Young Voters' debate will be putting the spotlight firmly on the issues our youth care about.

For the People's Gia Hinemaea and Rahman Bashir told TVNZ 1’s Breakfast this morning they want to hear about climate change, education and freedom of speech.

However, Bashir said he's yet to hear of any policies from any political parties that will create significant change.

"It's hard because the really transformative policies are progressive and for a lot of people they go 'they're too outside the park and they're far too progressive' but those are the only policies that will enable us to grow," he said.

7:00pm: We're 30 minutes away from starting tonight's debate!

Here's our TVNZ team getting ready:

6.50pm: While tonight's candidates will focus their efforts on debating the issues that matter to young Kiwis, there’s some uncertainty for the youth vote this year. In July, when the election was still scheduled for September, only 61% of people under 24 enrolled to vote.

But, the postponed election date has seen 5000 more young people eligible to vote, according to Stats NZ.

Wellington teen Gina Dao-McLay told 1 NEWS in August she was ecstatic about the new date because it meant she could vote.

"We should be able to have a say about issues which affect us like climate change. We are being overlooked in decisions being made."

Electoral Commission data from 2017 shows 69% of enrolled voters aged between 18 to 24 voted. For those between 25 to 29, it was only 67.6%.

In comparison, for those aged between 65 to 69, 88.2% of enrolled voters turned up to the polling booth.

6.30pm: A number of reactions to tonight's poll.

Here's David Farrar, blogger and pollster for Curia, which does internal polling for National:

Lawyer and blogger Graeme Edgeler:

And BusinessDesk editor Pattrick Smellie:

6.11pm: What can we expect in tonight's debate?

1 NEWS political reporter and host of tonight's debate Maiki Sharman says candidates will be debating the neconomy, the environment and the Covid-19 recovery - the top three issues concerning young voters according to TVNz's Vote Compass tool.

Host Jack Tame, who also moderated the 2017 Young Voters Debate, says if past experience was anything to go by, people could expect "robust" debate that could be "a little bit loose".

6.08pm: 1 NEWS political editor Jessica Mutch McKay says this week will be "high-stakes" as advanced voting opens this weekend.

Parties could still contend for the 11% of people in the poll who said they were undecided or didn't want to say who they were voting for, she says.

6:04pm: And to the preferred Prime Minister numbers.

1 NEWS Colmar Brunton poll, 28 September - preferred PM rankings. Source: 1 NEWS

National leader Judith Collins has risen in the preferred Prime Minister rankings, lifting her up to her highest result since becoming leader. But she is still significantly behind Labour’s Jacinda Ardern.

6:03pm: To the minor parties now.

ACT’s support has increased by 1% from last week, and they’re now polling at 8%. This could give the party 10 MPs if these results were reflected at the election.

The Greens are up 1% too, now at 7%.

NZ First has dropped even further, now sliding down to just 1%.

6:01pm: With 19 days to go until the election, Labour has slipped from the comfort of being able to govern alone, dropping down 1% to 47% from last week’s poll.

1 News Colmar Brunton party vote results, 28 September. Source: 1 NEWS

This means it would have only 59 seats in Parliament - not enough to govern alone if the results were reflected at next month’s election.

National has managed to pull itself up to 33%, up 2% from last week’s poll, but is still trailing by a sizable 14% behind Labour.

6:00pm: Here are the latest 1 NEWS Colmar Brunton poll results.

5:55pm: We’re five minutes away from tonight’s 1 NEWS Colmar Brunton poll.

It’s set to be another big night for politics. Here’s 1 NEWS Online reporter Anna Whyte:

5:30pm: Welcome to tonight’s live updates for TVNZ’s Young Voters Debate, which will be kicking off at 7.30pm at the University of Auckland.

But before then, tune in to 1 NEWS at Six on TVNZ 1 from 6pm for the latest 1 NEWS Colmar Brunton poll.

Last week saw Labour sitting at 48% for the party vote and National at 31%.

ACT is at 7%, the Greens at 6%, and NZ First at 2%.

Other minor parties have also seen a rise, with New Conservative pulling up to 2%, The Opportunities Party (TOP) gaining ground up to 1%, and Advance NZ making an appearance on 1%.

Background

TVNZ’s Young Voters Debate will focus on the issues facing younger Kiwis.

ACT's Brooke van Velden, Green Party's Chlöe Swarbrick, National's Simeon Brown, Labour's Kiri Allan and Robert Griffith of NZ First. Source: Facebook/Supplied.

The debate starts at 7.30pm - after the latest 1 NEWS Colmar Brunton poll results are revealed at 6pm on TVNZ 1.

Labour's Kiri Allan, National's Simeon Brown, Green Party's Chlöe Swarbrick, ACT's Brooke van Velden and NZ First’s Robert Griffith will take the stage tonight at the University of Auckland.