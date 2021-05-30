Live updates: Timaru, Ashburton both declare State of Emergency as flooding worsens

Follow 1 NEWS live updates here as the weather event continues to unfold across Canterbury.



What we know so far:

A red alert warning was issued for Canterbury south of Amberly yesterday.

Last night, heavy rain set in across the region.

Today, a State of Emergency has been declared in Ashburton and Timaru, with the Ashburton river threatening to break its banks amid heavy rain fall across the Canterbury region.



Around 2000 residents lost power overnight due to the weather

1.37pm: Canterbury District Health Board (CDHB) has issued a press release asking those in the region to avoid contact with flood waters with the assumption they will be contaminated by sewage.

"If you do come into contact with flood waters, change out of any wet clothes and shoes and put them aside to be washed later. Wash skin that has come into contact with flood waters, and wash your hands as soon as you reasonably can - or use an alcohol-based hand sanitiser," the statement read.

Drinking water

Methven and Mt Somers water supplies have precautionary boil water notices in place.

A boil water notice means you need to boil or treat all water from taps/tankers before drinking, brushing teeth or using in food preparation - bringing water to a rolling boil is sufficient to kill bugs.

Otherwise all public water supplies have been deemed safe.

CDHB says emergency care and ambulance services are operating as normal. Appointments tomorrow are all set to go ahead unless individuals are contacted to stay home.



1.15pm: President of Federated Farmers for the Canterbury region, David Clark has saved two people trapped in flood waters, driving out in his tractor with life jackets.

"Fire and Emergency weren't able to get [there] the occupants had been swept off the road so fortunately managed to get out to them with one of our large tractors and broke the windows and get the people out," Clark told RNZ.

Clark also helped with the rescue of a farmer stuck in his tractor.

"He went through the floodwaters to try and get the stock that were marooned. He then, within 10 minutes, tried to get back again and the water got into the electrics of the tractor and caused the engine to stop, leaving him marooned in a very swift flow of water requiring a triple-1 call."

1.12pm: Resients in Sheffield, Waddington and Springfield are being advised by Selwyn District Civil Defence to self-evacutate if they have concerns about flooding. An emergency centre is open in Darfield.

It comes as areas in and around the townships have been affected by surface flooding.

12.54pm: Fire and Emergency say crews have been involved in two rescues this morning, where people in the Ashburton Forks area were trapped in flood waters, and also assisted in a search for a vehicle which was swept down the Ashley River.

"We are also responding to calls from the public seeking help with flooding in their homes. At this stage, call volumes have not been unusually high."

FENZ are urging peole affected to respect all road closure signs and not to attempt to drive through floodwaters.



12.47pm: Police say one person is in a serious condition after an incident in South Canterbury this afternoon.

Police were called at 10.30am this morning to reports a vehicle was spotted in the Ashley River. A man was found at an address on Barkers Road, which runs parallel to the river – at 11.40am. Police say it appears the man is connected to the vehicle which was spotted in the river.

12.30pm: Timaru District Council Civil Defence has declared a State of Emergency. The Council says it's to allow "Council and Partner agencies to carry out necessary tasks in the face of surface flooding and rising rivers due to continued heavy rainfall across the district".

A car partly submerge in flood water on Claredon Terrace in Christchurch last night Source: Supplied/Jennie Corrin

Areas particularly affected are the Geraldine Foothills, Geraldine and Temuka areas, as well as areas to the north of our district.

Civil Defence has been on high alert since yesterday, with heavy rainfall and "significant flooding" expected to hit the region this weekend.

Ashburton District Mayor Neil Brown told 1 NEWS the new status would allow the area to prepare for the worst as the rain continues to fall. The State of Emergency will remain in place for a seven day period.

Residents of Upper and Lower Selwyn Huts have been asked to evacuate, according to the Selwyn District Council, with rising river levels threatening to cut off access to the settlement.

Selwyn Civil Defence says river flows are high on the Selwyn River and a flood flow breakout above the huts settlement is likely to occur later today or overnight.

Residents are being asked to hunker down as weather worsens. Source: 1 NEWS

11:46am: Police issued a statement this morning urging people in the area to stay home.

"We are aware a number of people have been leaving their homes to check out the flooding, putting themselves at serious risk," the statement read.

Police are asking those in affected areas to "hunker down" and wait for the weather to pass.

"Putting yourself at risk by sightseeing the floodwaters also puts emergency services and rescue crews at risk."

A person who was trapped due to severe flooding in Walkhams Road in Ashburton has been rescued while search and rescue crews have responded to another incident in the Ashburton Forks area.

The person was stuck in a river just before 10.00am.



Civil defence controller Gerard Moore says the main risk for the Selwyn Huts community is that access to the settlement is only through Days Road, which is expected to be cut off due to flooding.

The Christchurch City Council says flooding has forced the closure of multiple roads in the city already this morning including River Road, from Banks Avenue to Medway Street.

Other roads impacted include Aynsley Terrace, from Centaurus Road to Opawa Road, Clarendon Terrace, from Sheldon Street to Opawa Road, Richardson Terrace from Opawa Road to Mackenzie Avenue and McCormacks Bay Road. A full list is available on the Christchurch City Council website.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Earlier today

The Ashburton and Hinds rivers are expected to breach banks, with river flows being recorded in the upper parts of the Ashburton and Hinds catchments some of the highest on record, according to Environment Canterbury.

"We are seeing floodwater breaking out from the river. These flows are expected to be higher than the design capacity of the flood protection scheme," Environment Canterbury said on Facebook.

Breakouts and road closures are expected in the Thompsons Track and Ashburton Forks Area, and further overflows from the North and South Branches of the Ashburton River are considered highly likely.

State Highway 73 from Springfield to Castle Hill has also been closed due to a slip and flooding. NZTA is advising those in the area to delay travel between Canterbury and the West Coast, as there is only a long detour available.

MetService yesterday issued a red alert heavy rain warning for Canterbury, north and south of Amberley. A heavy rain warning has also been issued for Marlborough about and south of Kaikōura.

The last time the alert was issued by MetService was for Southland in February 2020 which saw a state of emergency put in place, severe flooding and washed out roads.

Around 80 to 120mm of rain is expected for coastal parts of Canterbury, with that number increasing gradually inland up to 300mm in the Canterbury High County and foothills, according to MetService.

The MetService red alert warning came into effect from 3pm yesterday and is set to stay in place until 11am on Monday.

Around 2000 residents lost power overnight due to the weather in Canterbury, according to Orion. Additional crews have been deployed and just under 750 homes are without power.

Severe gale southeasterlies are also expected along the west coast of the South Island, south of Hokitika, and also for the Canterbury coast north of Ashburton, including Banks Peninsula.

MetService has issued a strong wind watch for the rest of Canterbury, and to southern parts of Marlborough.

More information by region can be found below.