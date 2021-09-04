Live updates: Three people remain in critical condition after Auckland terrorist attack

Scroll down for 1 NEWS' live updates after a man was shot dead by police after he carried out a terrorist attack, stabbing six people at a New Lynn supermarket in West Auckland on Friday afternoon.

Police guard the area around Countdown LynnMall after a terrorist carried out a stabbing rampage on Friday, September 3. Source: 1 NEWS

About 2.40pm on Friday, a man, who was being monitored by police as a threat, attacked multiple people at Auckland's Lynn Mall with a knife.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW:

The man was killed by police at Countdown Lynn Mall on Friday after taking a knife from the supermarket shelves and attacking people inside the store.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern called the stabbing an "extremist attack" on people at the West Auckland Countdown supermarket. She said the terrorist was motivated by "violent ideology and ISIS-inspired".

Six people were taken to hospital, with three of them in critical condition. The victims are in Auckland City, Waitākere and Middlemore hospitals.

The terrorist had entered New Zealand in 2011 and became a person of interest in 2016 after his engagement with violent extremist content. He was a Sri Lankan national.

Anyone with photos or video of Friday’s incident has been urged by police to submit it to their investigation. An online portal has been set up and can be accessed here.



The attack came during Auckland's Covid-19 Alert Level 4 lockdown due the Delta outbreak.

LIVE UPDATES:

8am: National leader Judith Collins says it's time for the Government to initiate a process that would remove New Zealand citizenship or residency from a person who commits a violent act in New Zealand following Friday's attack.

"National believes if you commit a dangerous crime then you should not get to keep your citizenship or residency. It is a privilege, not a right."

7.27am: Labour MP for New Lynn Deborah Russell told RNZ she's been in touch with the union representing the supermarket staff. She said they were shocked by the incident but are being supported.

While the community cannot gather to support each other due to Covid-19 Alert Level 4 restrictions, Russell also shared contacts for mental health services on her Facebook page for anyone struggling.

6.50am: Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is expected to give an update on the terrorist attack sometime today.

6.40am: Countdown supermarkets nationwide will open at the later time of 10am today following the terrorist attack at the LynnMall store.

6.20am: New Zealand's anti-terrorism legislation is coming into sharp review following the shocking Auckland supermarket terrorist attack.