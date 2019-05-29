Live updates: Teachers on strike across the country demanding pay increase, better conditions

About 50,000 teachers are on strike today demanding an increase in pay and better working conditions.

The industrial action has been called the biggest teacher strike in New Zealand and it is the first time both primary and secondary teaching staff have taken action at the same time.

Dozens of rallies, from the Far North to Invercargill, are being held today and police are advising motorists to be mindful of congestion.

Teachers have rejected the Government's $1.2 billion offer, but Education Minister Chris Hipkins told TVNZ1's Breakfast today the Government's maintaining its stance that there's no more money.

1 NEWS Now will provide updates here from around the country.

11.55 - In Christchurch, a large crowd of hundreds of teachers have gathered to demand a pay increase.

NZEI National Secretary Paul Goulter told the crowd that teachers today are standing up to make "just claims" about their working conditions.

"The claim to be paid what you're worth, the claim to be paid enough to retain and attract you in your jobs, the claim to receive the resources to remove the dreadful workloads you currently work under, and give you time to teach and time to lead, and for our primary teachers - the right to pay parity where they are paid the same as a secondary teacher," Mr Goulter said.

Hundreds of teachers and supporters gather in Christchurch during strike action on May 29. Source: 1 NEWS

"This is about the government's obligation to fund the education system to ensure every child has that right to succeed - it's being denied because this government will not put its hand in its pocket.

"This government, if it truly believes in a quality public education system that our tamariki deserve, it has to bring out the best and it has to pay neough for the best and it has to pay neough to keep you people in your jobs."

11.51 - Auckland's Queen Street is packed with teachers and their supporters with a very large protest march beginning about noon.

11.48 - Hundreds of teachers have marched in Napier this morning down Emerson Street.