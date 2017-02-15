 

Live updates: State of emergency as Christchurch Port Hills fire worsens, prompts more evacuations

Find the latest updates as soon as they come to hand in one place here, as 1 NEWS provides rolling updates of important information and releases.

Forty-eight hours in and the inferno continues to burn above Christchurch.
Source: 1 NEWS

6.21pm A state of civil emergency has been declared. The mayors of Christchurch and Selwyn Districts jointly agreed to enact the state this evening. The declaration follows the evacuation of 200-300 people from residential properties.

6.13pm Orion says it remains on alert after today's power outage, which affected much of Christchurch for half an hour, and was caused by the fire. They said this evening that the course of the fire and its position still threatens the power supply, and further outages are possible.

5.41pm Evacuees can call 03 363 7400 if they don't have transport to leave their property.

5.36pm Police say displaced residents in Selwyn should make their way to the Selwyn Events Centre on Meijer Drive, Lincoln for further information as evacuations continue. Christchurch residents who have been evacuated should head for the Halswell Library.

5.14pm The crashed helicopter of pilot Steve Askin will be airlifted off the Port Hills tomorrow as the investigation into how it went down while fighting the fires continues. The Transport Accident Investigation Commission says this will depend on weather and how the fires are going.

5.13pm Further evacuations are underway due to the ongoing fire risk on Kennedy's Bush Rd, and its intersecting streets, from the Halswell Quarry up toward the end of Kennedy's Bush Rd. Residents should leave their homes immediately and head to the Halswell Library for more information.

5.08pm The NZDF has been called in to help combat the Port Hills fire, Defence Minister Gerry Brownlee says. They will assist with logistics, equipment and manpower where required.

4.58pm Residents of Early Valley Road and some areas of Westmorland and Cracroft are being evacuated by Civil Defence.

4.45pm The Christchurch Transport Operations Centre has issued an urgent plea: Please do not go sightseeing in fire areas to take photos or video. There have been cases of residents being obstructed from the homes and they need to have easy access in the case of evacuation.

4.32pm Worsleys Road is closed just past Cashmere Rd to all traffic and residents, and Police are managing a checkpoint. Hoon Hay Valley Rd has also been closed to the public due to people coming with the intent of viewing the fire, and obstructing emergency services. Residents can still get in.

Current Road Closures:

Worsleys Road is closed from Cashmere Road to all traffic and residents - police checkpoint in place.

Hoon Hay Valley Road closed to traffic - residents can access properties

Kennedys Bush Road is closed form the roundabout with Rock Hill Drive. This includes the southbound cycle track.

Worsleys Track from Worlseys Road is closed.

Dyers Pass Road is closed between Hackthorne Road to Governors Bay Road. Use the Lyttelton Tunnel or Gebbies Pass as the alternate route.

Summit Road is closed between Gebbies Pass and Rapaki Track.

Old Tai Tapu Road is closed between Osterholts Road and Early Valley Road.

Early Valley Road is closed.

Holmes Road is closed.

01:28
Images: Readers share their stunning photos of the Port Hills fire

Images: Readers share their stunning photos of the Port Hills fire
01:12
Steve Askin's family share memories after he died in a helicopter crash when fighting the Port Hills fire yesterday.

Video: 'New Zealand's lost a good son' - family and friends remember helicopter pilot killed fighting Port Hills fire

00:14
This timelapse was captured as the Port Hills fires are battled.

Timelapse: Blood orange sky lights up Christchurch as smoke and fire rises into the air
00:22
The task firefighters face in battling the wildfire is shown in this new video.

'Oh my gosh, this is tragic' - ferocity of Port Hills fire captured in raw video

04:14
1
04:14
Live updates: State of emergency as Christchurch Port Hills fire worsens, prompts more evacuations

Find the latest updates as soon as they come to hand in one place here, as 1 NEWS provides rolling updates of important information.

