Live updates: SkyCity convention centre still burning after second long night for firefighters

6.37: Firefighters remained at the scene overnigt, including several aerial appliances.



Firefighters will be focusing today on containing the fire, grabbing loose iron from inside the building and pumping out water from the basement.



Hobson Street, Nelson Street and Victoria Street West remain closed.



6.30: Flames are visible along the eastern side of the building.



A fire chief in charge of the scene says the fire is covering 20 per cent of the roof, with hotspots that firefighters are trying to get under control.



6.27: The fire has moved across the convention centre to the east, along Hobson Street side.

None of the roof will be saved to ensure the fire does not spread to other parts of the building, Campbell was told in a briefing this morning. If part of the roof is retained, it will have to be demolished.

Your playlist will load after this ad

6.15: "There is a sense this is in greater control," Breakfast's John Campbell says of the blaze. "Yesterday was more frantic and frenetic."

Firefighters, however, are still waiting for the roof to collapse so they go in, Campbell says.

One new tool is a new crane that has come in.

"This is going to change the game," Campbell says.

6.05am: "There is a demonstrable difference [in how the fire looks]," says Breakfast host John Campbell, who is stationed outside the convention centre this morning. For the second day, Breakfast is being broadcast from a makeshift studio, as the TVNZ headquarters next door to the blaze remain evacuated.

6am: The fire at the still-under-construction Auckland convention centre has been "radically reduced" since yesterday, but flames are still clearly visible at the 30-metre-tall structure, says Breakfast reporter Ashleigh Yates. The flames created an orange glow overnight as firefighters battled the blaze. Firefighters had hoped to get the fire under control by 8pm yesterday.

Your playlist will load after this ad

5.30am: Road closures in the Auckland city centre have remained in place overnight as firefighter spent a second night battling the SkyCity convention centre fire, which started Tuesday afternoon.

Anyone who can work from home or from a location outside the city centre, or can start work at a later time has been advised to do so by Auckland Transport.