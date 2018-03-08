 

LIVE UPDATES: School and campground evacuated in Napier as nearly 291mm of rain causes chaos in Hawke's Bay region

Join 1 NEWS NOW as we bring you the latest from heavy rainfall that's hitting the Hawke's Bay region.

Andrew Frame's voice was nearly drowned out by the loud sound of rain on his work's roof.
2.15pm: That's a massive amount of rain!

2pm: Click here for more on the small Hawke's Bay settlement of Rissington, which has been slammed by torrential rain, causing the local river to rise alarmingly.

1.50pm: In other weather related news, the MetService has just tweeted out an explanation of cyclonic winds.

A reminder more bad weather may be on the way, with Cyclone Hola possibly hitting the North Island late Sunday into Monday...

1.40pm:

Senior Station Officer Mark McGill says the flooding in Rissington can't be fought back – and the forecast is for more rain.
1.35pm: Marthinus Swart sent 1 NEWS footage of a rather scary drive on State Highway 5 before it was shut by flooding.

1.25pm: "The Eskdale Holiday Park has been absolutely inundated," says 1 NEWS' Sean Hogan.

"A big clean up job ahead".

1.20pm: 1 NEWS' Sean Hogan is live from the scene on Facebook now.

1.18pm: Another rain warning update from the Napier City Council.

URGENT. Message to residents close to Esk River

The Esk River's still rising. Please stay safe out there, drive very, very slowly (if you have to be on the road)...

1.15pm: 

1pm: A warning from the Napier City Council: "Stay away from rivers and streams and please avoid already flooded areas. On roads, as little as 30cm of water may cause you to lose control of your vehicle. If you are driving, please be extra careful. The depth of water is not always obvious."

12.40pm: Josh Pye spoke to 1 NEWS' Sean Hogan from the settlement of Rissington. He said the nearby river is as high as he's seen it, having lived in the area for a decade. 

12.30pm: The Napier-Taupo road - State Highway 5 - is closed due to surface flooding, police say, as considerable rain batters Hawke's Bay.

The NZTA said a potential detour route was available via Palmerston North, which they said would add four to five hours to the journey.

Flooding just off State Highway 5 - the Napier-Taupo road - on March 8.

Flooding just off State Highway 5 - the Napier-Taupo road - on March 8.

"A second but longer detour is to go north from Taupo on SH5 to Rotorua, take SH30 and SH2 to Gisborne and on to Napier," they said in a release.

Surface flooding on State Highway 5 - the Napier-Taupo road - on March 8.

Surface flooding on State Highway 5 - the Napier-Taupo road - on March 8.

Hawkes Bay Regional Council reports 291mm of rain has fallen so far today at their Glengarry site - a one-in-20-year event.

Civil Defence said this morning that the Esk River is at "high levels and rising", and warned that properties nearby need to remain vigilant throughout the day.

A measurement of the water level at Waipunga Bridge showed it peaked at more than 7m.

A graph showing the river level at the Waipunga Bridge sampling station on March 9 after very heavy rain.

A graph showing the river level at the Waipunga Bridge sampling station on March 9 after very heavy rain.

Some people have already decided to evacuate, including Hukarere Girls' College and Eskdale Camping Ground.

Glengarry Road, Mekahu Road and Waipunga Road are closed due to slips, Taihape Road is open but small slips have been reported.

Heays Access Road remain open, with some slips reported, and Seafield Road is closed due to a fallen tree.

For a full forecast for your region, see our weather page here.

