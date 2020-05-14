Live updates: The 'Rebuild' Budget revealed amid Covid-19 crisis

Finance Minister Grant Robertson is setting out his "Rebuilding Together" Budget against the backdrop of the Covid-19 crisis.

2.46pm: National leader Simon Bridges is now responding to Mr Robertson, saying tens of thousands of Kiwis have already lost their jobs and similar numbers have had to close their businesses because of Covid-19. He says a lot of the response of the past eight weeks has gone well but just having a low number of cases is not success given the economic situation. "Our lockdown has proved excessively hard," he says. One thousand people a day are joining the jobless queue, he says. "We've gone soft and slow on the economy."

2.44pm: Finance Minister Grant Robertson wraps up his Budget speech to applause from the Government side by saying New Zealand will rebuild with "hard work, compassion and courage".

2.38pm: GDP is forecast to take a huge hit, contracting by 4.6%, with one year of recession predicted.

2.35pm: Act leader David Seymour says the Budget is "sadly predictable" and lacks imagination with not enough support for the private sector to increase jobs. Also missing was public health and smart borders, he says. he calls the transitional homes fund "Kiwibuild 2".

2.30pm: No increase in benefits is noticeable in the Budget, says political scientist Prof Jennifer Curtin of Auckland University.

2.26pm: A reminder of the main points:

$50 billion Covid-19 Response and Recovery Fund, $30 billion allocated so far

$3.2 billion targeted wage subsidy extension for eight weeks, but firms need to show 50% revenue fall now

$1.4 billion for trades and apprenticeship training

$1.1 billion for environmental jobs scheme

$3 billion for infrastructure projects

$400 million Tourism Recovery Fund

8000 for new public and transitional homes

$32 million for food banks

2.25pm: National says it would have done more for business than the Government has announced. It says there is "very little there" for job creation. "How do we stop the pain and restore our prosects as a nation, and I'm not seeing much of a plan there," National's finance spokesman Paul Goldsmith told TVNZ.

2.18pm: Treasury has set aside $50 billion for the recovery, but only $30 billion has been allocated so far.

2.15pm: There was pre-Budget speculation about "helicopter payments" - cash handouts to everyone to promote spending - but these have not materialised.

2.13pm: Economist Cameron Bagrie says it is a "big and bold" Budget but says he would have liked to see more strategy about NZ's future not just "money thrown around like confetti".

2.11pm: The wage support package continues for another eight weeks, but companies now need to show 50% fall in revenue year on year. Previously it was 30%.

2.06pm: “We’re answering calls for significant new investment as we face this 1-in-100 year global shock and rebuild together,” Finance Minister Grant Robertson said.

“The full impact of Covid-19 around the world is yet to be seen. The depth and duration of the pandemic means that the economic outlook is highly uncertain and forecasts will change.

“But what they do clearly show is the scale of the economic challenge that lies ahead.

2.04pm: Unemployment forecast to peak at 10% next month and fall back to pre-Covid levels of about 4% within two years.

Budget to go from surplus to deficit of $28 billion.

1.05pm: The Director-General of Health has announced today's coronavirus case details. There have been no new cases since yesterday and no further deaths. New Zealand came out of lockdown and into Alert Level 2 today.

12.45pm: The Reserve Bank yesterday spellled out the scale of the financial pressures facing the country, pledging to keep interest rates very low for the forseeable future and pumping billions of dollars in bonds into the economy.

It predicts unemployment to rise to 9%, house prices to fall by almost a tenth, and inflation to possibly fall below the 1% mark.