Live updates: No more space for general public in MIQ, Air NZ says

Welcome to our live updates on day 13 of the nationwide Alert Level 4 lockdown. Stay up to date with all developments on the 1 NEWS website and our Facebook page.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

- The whole country remains at Alert Level 4. Parts of the country south of the Auckland boundary will move to Alert Level 3 at 11.59pm on Tuesday, August 31. Auckland and Northland, meanwhile, will remain at Alert Level 4. Auckland is likely to remain at the current settings for another two weeks, Jacinda Ardern confirmed on Friday.

- A press conference will be held at 4pm today, where Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will reveal Cabinet's decision on Auckland and Northland. You can watch live here at 1NEWS.co.nz and on TVNZ 1.

- There are 53 new Covid-19 cases to report in the community today, all of which are in Auckland. It brings the total number of cases associated with the current outbreak to 562.

- The number of locations of interest continues to be updated once every two hours.

2.46pm: Air New Zealand says it's been advised by the Government that additional MIQ space will now be used "for emergency allocation only".



MIQ spaces will no longer be available for booking by the general public.



2.35pm: Three new locations have been added to the list of locations of interest.



They are Headquarters Bar and Elliott Stables in Aucland Central, and Tasi Market in Massey.



2.04pm: Families in the Novotel Ellerslie MIQ facility in Auckland say they have been forced to drink water from a bathroom tap, next to a toilet, after being asked to pay for extra water bottles.



In messages sighted by TVNZ, they told a relative they had called reception and asked for water but were told they would only get a 600ml bottle of water with their dinner meal and if they wanted extra water, they would have to pay for it or order online from the nearest Countdown, to be delivered to the Novotel facility.

2.02pm: The Green Party says it will not attend Parliament while Wellington is at Alert Level 4 this week.



"Parliament could be sitting virtually like Select Committees have been. There is no good reason for MPs to travel right now, putting our communities at risk," co-leader Marama Davidson said.



"By blocking the ability for Parliament to meet remotely, National and ACT are selfishly choosing to risk the lives of our whānau and communities for political posturing."



1.5pm: The Royal New Zealand College of General Practitioners says the number of people vaccinated over the past week shows how committed the country is to fighting Covid-19.



"The numbers we are seeing each day is a great sign that people are serious about protecting themselves, and others, against Covid-19 but we need to keep this up," medical director Dr Bryan Betty said.



Yesterday 47,897 vaccines were administered, of which 36,476 were first doses and 11,421 were second doses - a record for a Sunday, the Health Ministry said.



More than 3.33 million doses of the Covid-19 vaccine have been administered as of 11.59pm yesterday. Of these, 2.17 million are first doses and more than 1.16 million are second doses.



1.45pm: There are 522 cases that have been clearly epidemiologically-linked to another case or sub-cluster, and a further 42 for which links are yet to be fully established, the Ministry said.

There are currently seven epidemiologically-linked subclusters identified within this outbreak. The two largest clusters are the Birkdale Social Network cluster with 79 confirmed cases, and the Māngere church cluster with 280 confirmed cases.



1.36pm: Meanwhile, six people who were in the Crowne Plaza lobby at the same time as the earliest identified case in the outbreak have all returned negative day 12 test results.

1.34pm: Whole genome sequencing on samples taken from around 345 community cases has determined they are all genomically linked to the current outbreak.



1.25pm: Of the current cases in the community, 37 cases are in hospital – 32 are in a stable condition on a ward and five cases are in a stable condition in the ICU. Two cases are in North Shore Hospital, 20 are in Middlemore Hospital, 14 are in Auckland City Hospital, and one is in Wellington Regional Hospital.



Meanwhile, two community cases in Auckland have since recovered.



1.20pm: There are 53 new Covid-19 cases associated with the current Delta outbreak to report in the community today.

Of that number, all of today's new cases are in Auckland. It brings the total number of community cases to 547 in Auckland and 15 in Wellington, the Health Ministry said today in a statement.



It brings the total number of active cases in the community outbreak to 562.

1.15pm: ANZ will re-open 64 branches on Tuesdays and Thursdays with limited hours and tight Covid-19 controls in place from this week after being closed since the start of Alert Level 4.

Essential services will include simple withdrawals and deposits, business banking which cannot be done using Fast Deposit, issuing replacement EFTPOS cards, and assisting vulnerable customers with setting up phone or internet banking, ANZ said today in a press release.



12.43pm: The Covid-19 Vaccine Independent Safety Monitoring Board (CV-ISMB) has advised the Ministry of Health to ensure that healthcare professionals and consumers remain vigilant after a woman died following her Pfizer Covid-19 vaccination.



"The CV-ISMB has considered that the woman’s death was due to myocarditis, which is known to be a rare side effect of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine," the Health Ministry said today in a press release.



This is the first case in the country where a death in the days following vaccination has been linked to the Pfizer vaccine.



The case has been referred to the Coroner. The cause of death has not yet been determined.

12.25pm: Just one new location of interest to note from Midday: Newtown Pharmacy Sport and Health on Auckland's K'Rd, between 3.15pm and 3.30pm on Friday.

12pm: KidsCan is aiming to deliver 2500 food parcels to families in hardship in Auckland in Wellington, that have been hit hard by the Covid-19 outbreak. It's asking people to donate $19 if they can at www.19for19.org.nz.

11.45am: In lighter news, Clarke Gayford, the PM's partner, has taken to Instagram to show off a doll made for their daughter Neve. Neve, three, has named it Creepy Mummy. Take a look at this video to see why.

11.40am: Just a reminder that there will be no 1pm press conference today. The Ministry of Health will release the latest infection information some time after 1pm. Jacinda Ardern and Ashley Bloomfield will front a news conference at 4pm, where they will provide a lockdown update.

11.10am: Covid-19 modeller Professor Shaun Hendy told Breakfast just because most of the country is likely moving down an alert level this week, they aren't out of the woods.

"There's still a risk to regions closely connected to Auckland; we have essential workers moving across those boundaries," Hendy said.

He said those in Waikato and Bay of Plenty should be particularly careful.

10.35am: The Tasi Market fruit and vege shop on Triangle Rd, Massey, is Auckland's latest location of interest. Those who visited on Thursday August 26 between 7.30am and 6pm, the same time on Friday, and between 7.30am and 3pm on Saturday must isolate at home.

10.30am: In case you missed it yesterday, 1 NEWS' Irra Lee looked at why less than 10 notifications have been sent to phones from the Covid-19 tracer app's bluetooth function.

9.50am: NZ Post is warning that as parts of the country move into lower alert levels, there may be delays as more parcels get posted. “NZ Post is gearing up to meet the increase in parcels and to reduce the impact of any delays. We’ve re-designed our Auckland network since last lockdown to ease potential areas of congestion, set up temporary processing sites and operating extended processing hours,” chief customer officer Bryan Dobson says.

9.30am: Mental health advocate Mike King spoke to the SUNDAY programme about the impact lockdown and isolation is having on young people.

9am: Funeral directors are increasingly concerned at the stress facing grieving families under Alert Level 4 restrictions and the rule-bending lengths they’re going to come together. You can see Simon Mercep's full story here.

8.30am: A naval barracks in Devonport, Auckland, which is housing MIQ staff is in lockdown after coronavirus was detected in wastewater, Stuff reports. So far 54 tests have come back negative, with eight more pending. The suburb was home to the first person to be confirmed with Covid in the current outbreak.

8am: A person working for the police in Auckland has tested positive for Covid-19 but wasn't working while infectious. According to a police spokesperson, the non-constabulary staff member was a close contact of an existing case.

7.20am: Verrall also issued an apology, after Barbara Dreaver last night reported a big group of Pasifika families in Tauranga were told they couldn’t be vaccinated unless they presented their passports first. You can see Barbara's story in the link below.

7am: Associate Health Minister Ayesha Verrall told Breakfast that she hasn't been called to be updated with any Covid-19 community cases in New Zealand overnight.