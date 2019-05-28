TODAY |

Live updates: New Zealand's reaction to the 'wellbeing budget'

The so-called wellbeing budget is being delivered by Finance Minister Grant Robertson today at 2pm.

The Budget has been overshadowed by the premature release of some details by National Party Leader Simon Bridges, but Mr Robertson has insisted that some of those details were wrong, and urged people to wait for the full release.

1 NEWS will have live coverage of the Budget announcement on TVNZ 1 and on 1 NEWS Now between 2pm and 4pm.

As details emerge, politicians, industry groups, journalists and commentators across the country will be taking note and reacting.

1 NEWS will include reaction and commentary as it happens below.

1.16 - Labour MP Marja Lubeck has given a sneak peek at their pre-Budget snacks - pies. Lots of pies.

1.14 - Speaker of the House Trevor Mallard says in a video that an urgency motion will be put forward after the Budget is announced, with up to five Bills pushed through.

12.25 - The National Party has tweeted a list of "broken promises" made by the government ahead of the Budget, including "Kiwibuild, Plant 1 billion trees, Keep Govt debt target below 20%, Reduce child poverty, Scrap school donations in its first budget and $10 cheaper GP visits".

12.10 - Children's Commissioner Judge Andrew Becroft says he is "keen to see how it will support the wellbeing of our children and young people".

11.55 - Barnardos NZ says they are hoping to see investments from the Budget which will "help children to be able to enjoy safe and happy childhoods, families and whānau to be safe and strong, and every child and young person in our country to be able to flourish and develop to reach their full potential".

11.45 - Forest & Bird tweeted that they are "excited to see how @nztreasury has for the *first time* accounted for the value of NZ's natural environment. Want to make a stab at the value of NZ's most spectacular carbon sink - our native forests??

11.33 - Megan Campbell, of Waikato, offered her thoughts on the Budget leak: "I really don't care that much about how budget docs were accessed prior to reading - I am however sitting here worrying about what funding will be available for school overcrowding and upgrades, special needs, counselling for young people and wraparound support".

