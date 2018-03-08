 

LIVE UPDATES: Nearly 291mm of rain falls in rural Hawke's Bay area, Napier-Taupo Rd shut by deluge

Join 1 NEWS NOW as we bring you the latest from heavy rainfall that's hitting the Hawke's Bay region.

12.40pm: Josh Pye spoke to 1 NEWS' Sean Hogan from the settlement of Rissington. He said the nearby river is as high as he's seen it, having lived in the area for a decade. 

12.30pm: The Napier-Taupo road - State Highway 5 - is closed due to surface flooding, police say, as considerable rain batters Hawke's Bay.

Andrew Frame's voice was nearly drowned out by the loud sound of rain on his work's roof.
Source: Andrew Frame

The NZTA said a potential detour route was available via Palmerston North, which they said would add four to five hours to the journey.

Flooding just off State Highway 5 - the Napier-Taupo road - on March 8.

Flooding just off State Highway 5 - the Napier-Taupo road - on March 8.

Source: NZTA

"A second but longer detour is to go north from Taupo on SH5 to Rotorua, take SH30 and SH2 to Gisborne and on to Napier," they said in a release.

Surface flooding on State Highway 5 - the Napier-Taupo road - on March 8.

Surface flooding on State Highway 5 - the Napier-Taupo road - on March 8.

Hawkes Bay Regional Council reports 291mm of rain has fallen so far today at their Glengarry site - a one-in-20-year event.

Civil Defence said this morning that the Esk River is at "high levels and rising", and warned that properties nearby need to remain vigilant throughout the day.

A measurement of the water level at Waipunga Bridge showed it peaked at more than 7m.

A graph showing the river level at the Waipunga Bridge sampling station on March 9 after very heavy rain.

A graph showing the river level at the Waipunga Bridge sampling station on March 9 after very heavy rain.

Source: 1 NEWS

Some people have already decided to evacuate, including Hukarere Girls' College and Eskdale Camping Ground.

Glengarry Road, Mekahu Road and Waipunga Road are closed due to slips, Taihape Road is open but small slips have been reported.

Heays Access Road remain open, with some slips reported, and Seafield Road is closed due to a fallen tree.

