Live updates: Opening statements from minor party leaders in TVNZ’s multi-party debate

7:08pm: Seymour says debt reduction is a "bottom line" if National needs them to form a Government.

Ross addresses his court case and accusations of bullying against him.

He says he was a "whistleblower" and that he is innocent until proven guilty.

Peters is laughing.

7:06pm: When asked why he was "losing" by Mutch McKay, Peters says "we're more concerned about the people" and they've "defied the polls" before.

He's asked about the situation about the Serious Fraud Office investigation into the New Zealand First Foundation.

Peters says "every member of my party has been exonerated".

7:05pm: Reaction to the latest Colmar Brunton poll

Shaw says Greens needs the party vote.

Tamihere says his party will only work with Labour, not National.

7:03pm: The Green Party co-leader James Shaw says they'll work in partnership with Labour to take action on climate change and ensure people can live with dignity.

Māori Party co-leader John Tamihere says his party is seeking electorate votes.

"MMP stands for 'More Māori in Politics'," he says.

NZ First leader Winston Peters says his party brings "common sense" to Government and will keep an eye on "extremism".

ACT leader David Seymour says Covid-19 won't go anywhere, and the country needs to be smarter and be honest with debt.

Advance NZ co-leader Jami-Lee Ross says his party will bring a new voice to Parliament.

7:01pm: Opening statements now.

TVNZ's Multi-Party Debate 2020. Source: 1 NEWS

6:45pm: Fifteen minutes until the start of the debate now.

Three of the five lecterns in the studio ahead of TVNZ's multi-party debate. Source: 1 NEWS

Studio 3 all set up with five lecterns - here's three of them.

6:30pm: The leaders on their way to TVNZ now.

Māori Party supporters and candidates have been outside the TVNZ buildings since just before 5pm today waiting for co-leader John Tamihere.

Māori Party supporters and candidates outside TVNZ ahead of tonight's debate to greet co-leader John Tamihere. Source: 1 NEWS

6:12pm: "Tonight is their chance to convince voters," Mutch McKay says, with the debate just under an hour away.

6:10pm: Reaction now from minor party leaders following the poll.

ACT's David Seymour says his party will hold whoever is in Government to account.

NZ First's Winston Peters says "stand back and watch".

The Greens' James Shaw says he would be feel more comfortable with "a few more points than that".

6:06pm: Some analysis from political reporter Maiki Sherman.

National would be pleased to see they haven't seen a major loss in support, following a tough week on the campaign trail, Sherman says

She says Labour is "sitting pretty", but a week is a long time in politics.

The little change in tonight's numbers from last week shows voters might be "settling in" as the election nears, she says.

6:05pm: Some reaction now from party leaders.

Labour's Jacinda Ardefrn says tonight's numbers show people are continuing to see Labour as a stable choice.

National's Judith Collins says the race isn't over, and that there were still undecided voters.

6:02pm: To the minor parties now.

ACT has seen no change from the last poll, and is still at 8%.

NZ First rose to 2% support (up 1 percentage point), as did The Opportunities Party (TOP) (also up one percentage point).

New Conservative and Advance NZ remained on 1% each - no change from the last poll.

The Māori Party dropped down to just 0.2% support.

6:01pm: Nine days out from election day National has dipped slightly while Labour has held steady.

Labour is at 47% (no change from the last poll) and National is on 32% (a drop of 1 percentage point).

Labour can’t govern alone on these numbers.

6:00pm: Here are the latest 1 NEWS Colmar Brunton poll results.

October 8, 1 NEWS Colmar Brunton poll party support results. Source: 1 NEWS

5:50pm: Ten more minutes now until the release of tonight's poll. Depending on tonight's poll, if it reflects election day results, a minor party may be needed to form a Government.

5:40pm: Welcome to tonight’s live updates for TVNZ’s Multi-Party Debate, which will be kicking off from 7pm.

Before then, tune in to 1 NEWS at Six on TVNZ 1 from 6pm for the latest 1 NEWS Colmar Brunton poll.

In the last poll on September 28, Labour was at 47%, while National was on 33%.

The ACT Party was at 8%, the Greens were at 7% and NZ First 1%.

Advance New Zealand and the Māori Party were both at 1%.

Background

The country's minor parties will face off in TVNZ's multi-party debate at 7pm after the latest 1 NEWS Colmar Brunton poll results are revealed at 6pm on TVNZ 1.

The hour-long debate will be moderated by 1 NEWS’ political editor Jessica Mutch McKay.

ACT’s David Seymour, Advance New Zealand’s Jami-Lee Ross, Green Party's James Shaw, Māori Party’s John Tamihere and New Zealand First’s Winston Peters will be debating tonight.

The New Conservatives took TVNZ to court yesterday to try to be included, arguing TVNZ's rules blocking it from the debate were flawed and unlawful. However, the judge ruled that the party didn't meet the criteria.

TVNZ’s current criteria for inclusion:

1. The leaders of registered parties are currently represented in Parliament.

2. The leaders of registered parties not represented in Parliament score three per cent in at least one 1 NEWS Colmar Brunton poll in the six months prior to the debate.