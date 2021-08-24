Live updates: Locations of interest climb to over 460

Welcome to 1 NEWS' updates on day 8 of the nationwide Level 4 lockdown.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

- The entire country will remain at Level 4 for another three days, before being reviewed on the afternoon of Friday, August 27. Auckland will remain at Level 4 until Tuesday, August 31, with settings reviewed that Monday.

- As of Tuesday, the total number of cases associated with the current outbreak is 148.

- To date, 15,741 contacts have been formally identified, most of whom are close contacts.

- There are more than 460 locations of interest across Auckland, Coromandel, the central North Island and Wellington. The list is being updated regularly and can be found on the Ministry of Health's website.

LIVE UPDATES

8.45am - Two men were arrested in Kaitāia early Wednesday morning for breaching lockdown rules.

The men, who are from Auckland, were at the Mobile gas station refusing to wear masks and police were called.

The men allegedly coughed at police claiming Covid 19 is a conspiracy. They will appear in the Kaitāia District Court on Wednesday.

8.31am - About 11 new locations of interest have been added in Auckland. They include Pak'nSave Mt Albert, Manukau and Westgate. Countdown Northwest Massey is also included.

The other locations include two bus journeys, F45 Training Henderson, AUT South Campus, Farmers WestCity Henderson and Smoko's WestCity Waitākere.

People can check the Ministry of Health's locations of interest webpage for the specific dates and times.

8.25am - Those aged 30 and over are now eligible to book their Covid-19 vaccine.

8.07am - Immunologist Maia Brewerton told Seven Sharp last night the greatest protection parents can offer their children is getting them vaccinated.

Children aged 12 to 15 can be vaccinated when their parent or caregiver is eligible.

Brewerton said health authorities had "good data" on its safety and clinical trials are underway to determine if children aged 6 months to 11 years old can get the vaccine.

Napier mum Jennifer Warner took her 13-year-old son to get vaccinated when she became eligible.

She told Breakfast the process was "easy as" and they were in and out of the drive-thru vaccination in about an hour.

Relocating from the US late last year, Warner said New Zealand's Covid-19 messaging was "refreshing" in its focus on kindness, along with the community approach to lockdown.

7.51am - Covid-19 disease modeller Shaun Hendy told Seven Sharp last night daily case numbers won’t start to drop off until the end of this week at best.

"We would hope that we would start to catch up with the edges of the cluster as it was last Tuesday and then start to see numbers of infections that have occurred under level 4 lockdown. And those numbers should start to slowly decrease."

7.16am - Associate Health Minister Peeni Henare told Breakfast he has no updates from overnight on case numbers or locations of interest.

He reassured the public health authorities were investigating how five Aucklanders may have received a dose of saline solution, rather than the vaccine, last month.

Henare said authorities needed to learn whether it was human error or a "process breakdown".

He understood it was an isolated case and authorities needed to identify what went wrong and rectify it.

6.54am - Although a baby has tested positive for the virus, paediatrics professor Stuart Dalziel said it is "reassuring" there are not as many "severe outcomes" in children as adults.

He described Covid-19 as largely mild in children, but encouraged parents to still get them tested if they are displaying symptoms, vaccinating those over 12 and staying in bubbles to prevent transmission.

6.45am - Auckland Councillor Efeso Collins said it was a "misstep" of the Ministry of Health to name one of the churches in the outbreak as Samoan.

He said it opened the "floodgates" on social media, where the commentary was "detestable" and "obnoxious".

6.30am - The Ministry of Health will soon be releasing data on the make-up of Covid-19 cases.

It should be able to tell people where the positive cases got Covid from — within the community or their bubble.

The data should also be broken down into demographics including age and ethnicity.