Live updates: Labour with more than 50% of party votes after 25% votes counted

Join 1 NEWS for live updates as the results for the 2020 general election are announced.

Source: 1 NEWS

TVNZ’s election night coverage kicks off at 7pm and we’ll keep you across the results and analysis as it happens through the night.

Watch it from anywhere in the world on TVNZ1, TVNZ OnDemand, 1NEWS.co.nz and on 1 NEWS Facebook, Youtube and Twitter.

Refresh this page for the latest.

8:16pm: Seymour says his new team in Parliament will bring a wealth of outside experience because they come from all walks of life.

Only 166 votes between Labour's Ginny Andersen and incumbent National's Chris Bishop. Andersen is leading.

In East Coast, Labour's Kiri Allan ahead by about 2000, taking safe National seat from retiring National MP Anne Tolley. National's Tania Tapsell 2600 votes behind. More than a fifth of votes counted now.

Andrew Falloon's old seat Rangitata leaning towards Labour's Jo Luxton now - she's leading more than 4000 votes over National's Megan Hands. More than 42% counted now.

8:14pm: So far, more than one million advanced votes have been counted - 53.7% of all advanced votes.



Hehir isn't ruling out NZ First leader Winston Peters yet, despite his age, and says he may make a comeback in a few years if he doesn't make it back to Parliament off the back of tonight's results.

8:12pm: About 24% of the vote counted now.

Labour - 50.5%

National - 25.9%

Greens - 8.2%

ACT - 7.6%

NZ First - 2.3%

New Conservative - 1.5%

The Opportunities Party - 1.4%

Māori - 0.9%

8:09pm: Clare Slazbo, Labour's president, says the results so far is "encouraging" but the night is still young.

She says part of Labour's rise is because of leader Jacinda Ardern, but the whole team has played a role, too.

8:05pm: Tariana Turia says tangata whenua deserve better, and she's hopeful Māori are starting to believe in themselves again.

Te Tai Hauāuru close at the moment - Debbie Ngarewa-Packer is just under 300 behind Labour's Adrian Rurawhe.

8:01pm: Tukituki turning to Labour at the moment - Anna Lorck ahead of National's Lawrence Yule with 25% of votes counted.

National stronghold Taranaki-King Country also turning red - Labour's Angela Roberts ahead of National's Barbara Kuriger - with about 21% of votes counted.

8:00pm: Labour's Ginny Andersen ahead in Hutt South at the moment, sitting National MP Chris Bishop second with 10% of the vote counted.

7:58pm: Here's National Party president Peter Goodfellow.

"It's very early in advance voting so far," he says.

"It wouldn't be good to be in the 20s."

Goodfellow says Seymour has made an impact in the "Covid campaign".

National sitting at 25% at the moment with about 18.5% of the votes counted.

7:54pm: Nick Smith, National MP, still behind in Nelson with about 50% of the vote counted. Labour's Rachel Boyack ahead by about 4000 votes.

7:52pm: Political commentators Liam Hehir (lawyer and National Party member) and Emma Espiner (Newsroom columnist and medical student) joining the panel now.

Swarbrick still ahead in Auckland Central at about 31% of the votes counted.

She says she's been "doing everything" she can to get people out and voting. Labour's Helen White about 400 votes behind.

7:50pm: ACT MPs have joined Seymour on stage. He says they'll be asking the "hard questions" and proposing new ideas once they're in Parliament.

"As the world has changed, our small island National has changed with it," he says.

7:46pm: ACT leader David Seymour arriving now on a boat.

Early voting results sees him return to Parliament with 10 seats.

7:44pm: The latest now from Auckland Central.

Greens' Chlöe Swarbrick is still ahead at the moment, with 26% of the votes counted.

But Labour's Helen White is less than 400 votes behind at second place.

7:41pm: From the Electoral Commission:

"Our targets for the release of the preliminary general election results are: 10:00pm results from 50% of voting places, 11:30pm results from 95% of voting places."

7:40pm: We've hit over 10% of votes counted now.

Labour - 50.1%

National - 26.1%

Greens - 8.1%

ACT - 7.7%

"If this holds up, it is a large swing," Kaye says.

7:35pm: Labour leading in all the Māori seats at the moment, apart from Waiariki where the Māori Party's Rawiri Waititi is leading. But it's early days.

"It would be huge and unexpected" if the Māori party get back in, Godfrey says.

7:31pm: About 7.7% of votes counted now.

Labour still ahead - 49.9%

National - 26.1%

7:27pm: Let's go to some of the marginal seats now.

Chlöe Swarbrick is ahead at the moment in Auckland Central, with 10.7% of the votes counted.

Kaye says it's early days, and boosts may come for National when the rural votes come in, then another swing will go towards the left later in the night.

National's Nick Smith in a bit of trouble - he's behind Labour's Rachel Boyack - with 38.8% counted.

7:24pm: Reporter Kim Baker Wilson, at ACT's HQ, says the party's had a "quirky" campaign. But, the party says it wants to listen to voters and deliver on what they want.

Reporter Katie Bradford is at NZ First's HQ. Media are banned from going inside until after 8pm - and we've not been told why.

NZ First is hoping for their votes to come in today, she says.

7:21pm: Check out full results from tonight on our website here.

7:20pm: About 3.9% of the results in now. Some change.

Labour - 50.4%

National - 26.3%

Greens - 8.6%

ACT - 7.5%

NZ First - 2.2%

New Conservative - 1.4%

The Opportunities Party - 1.3%

Māori - 0.6%

7:17pm: Clarke Gayford has emerged from his house with fish sliders and venison bites for those gathered outside their home in Sandringham.

Gayford says the previous 2017 election had been such a blur compared to this one, and he's feeling a sense of relief at the moment. He says the day has been relaxed so far.

7:16pm: Godfrey says he's not surprised by the Greens' results. He says the Greens may be gaining votes from traditional Labour voters.

7:13pm: About 4.5 per cent of results in now.

Labour at 49.8%, National at 26.7%, Greens on 8.8%, ACT on 7.5% and NZ First at 2.2%.

7:11pm: 1 NEWS reporter Maiki Sherman is at National Party HQ. She says it's quiet at the moment as they wait for results.

7:09pm: "It's very early in the night," says outgoing National MP Nikki Kaye.

Māori research partnerships manager and political commentator Morgan Godfrey is our other panellist for tonight.

7:08pm: A quick reminder we're not expecting the results of either referendum tonight. Preliminary results for those won't come out until October 30, and the final results on November 6.

About 2 per cent of the votes have been counted - we'll bring you those results as more ballots get counted.

7:04pm: 1 NEWS Political Editor Jessica Mutch McKay is at Labour HQ tonight in the Auckland Town Hall.

Labour are probably feeling a "quiet confidence", she says, but it'll be keeping an eye out to see whether Labour will need the Greens to form a Government.

7:00pm: The polling booths have closed, and election day restrictions have lifted.

We're crossing live now to John Campbell and Hilary Barry. Watch live from New Zealand and abroad using the links above.

6:45pm: Fifteen more minutes to go now.

Here's what's coming up tonight on 1 NEWS:

6:35pm: With election rules preventing the publishing of material today that could influence someone's vote, including on social media, many showed off their furry friends instead.

Here's Stuff CEO Sinead Boucher:

Three here from Ben Taylor:

6:22pm: Advance voting numbers have reached record highs this year - nearly 2 million were cast between the start of the advanced voting period on October 3 to the end of yesterday.

That means approximately 57 per cent of the nearly 3.5 million people enrolled to vote cast their vote before today.

The counting of the advanced votes began at 9am, so expect those to come early in the night.

6:10pm: John Campbell, Hilary Barry and Simon Dallow are in the studio taking us through tonight's results from 7pm.

The 1 NEWS political team, led by Jessica Mutch McKay, will cross live from party bases around the country, providing expert analysis as the results come in.

6:00pm: Welcome to 1 NEWS’ live updates for election night 2020. Keep across results and analysis as it happens throughout the night on TVNZ1, TVNZ Ondemand, 1NEWS.co.nz and on 1 NEWS Facebook, Youtube and Twitter.

We’ll also be back tomorrow morning from 8am on TVNZ1’s Q+A and streaming on 1 NEWS’ pages from 8am with a two-hour special discussing the election’s big winners and losers.