Live updates: Jacinda Ardern gives details of what Covid-19 Level 2 will look like

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is today setting out the Level 2 guidelines. She is due to speak at about 1pm.

Source: Getty

A review of the Covid-19 alert level will then take place at Cabinet on Monday followed by an announcement as to whether New Zealand will move down from Level 3 to Level 2 next week.

12.24pm: The Finance Minister, in his speech before Ms Ardern's, says modelling previously released by the Treasury shows "how much worse the situation could be if we were to keep moving up and down alert levels. The alternative would not only mean more cases of the virus, but also more businesses going under and more jobs lost."

12.16pm: Robertson says: "Next week, Cabinet will decide on moving to Alert Level 2. A move to Level 2 will see the vast majority of our businesses and workers back at it."

12.10pm: Finance Minister Grant Robertson is giving a pre-Budget speech ahead of the PM's announcement. He says it is a "1-in-100 year shock to our society and economy" and adds: "Our purpose is clear: to fight the virus, to keep people in work and to support those in need."

12.00pm: A certain amount of detail is already available on what Level 2's rules will be. This is published on the Government's Covid-19 website and was summarised here yesterday.