Live updates: 'I'll be Prime Minister AND a mum' - PM Jacinda Ardern pregnant

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has announced she is pregnant.

12:51pm: The delivery is likely to take place in Auckland "but we will prepare for scenarios" Ms Ardern said, adding that she intended to work at Parliament "right up until we've ready to go".

12:50pm: When asked why the pair chose to announce the pregnancy today, Ms Ardern said "I had to announce eventually - there's only so long you can pretend you've just been eating too many Christmas pies".

12:48pm: Mr Gayford was coy on the prospect of marriage, raising laughs and smiles from press and Ms Ardern when asked whether a wedding could be on the horizon. "We'll see".

12:47pm: Mr Gayford said, in a wry pun referencing his love for fishing, that he is looking forward to "diving into all aspects" of fatherhood. He said he will need to be as flexible as possible to fit in around Ms Ardern.

12:46pm: Only "a handful" of family and friends knew about the pregnancy before today, as well as the Governor General, Winston Peters and James Shaw Ms Ardern said.

12:45pm: Ms Ardern thanked all of those who have sent best wishes to her, who have included Malcolm Turnbull and Helen Clark.

12:43pm: "I don't underestimate, of course, that it will take work ... but I have a lot of help around me," Ms Ardern said.

12:41pm: Ms Ardern paid tribute to former Prime Minister Jenny Shipley, who also had children while Prime Minister. "This will just be another addition to the history of this government".

12:40pm: Ms Ardern said the pair had sought advice over their ability to conceive, and were pleasantly surprised to find she was pregnant. She said the consultations on fertility were put aside once she became leader of the Labour Party.

12:38pm: Ms Ardern paid tribute to Mr Gayford, saying they were lucky to be in the position where he could care for the baby, along with family. They are weighing up options in terms of where they want to live, with options available in Wellington, but "at the moment we're staying" at the pair's home in Auckland's Point Chevalier.

12:37pm: Ms Ardern says she struggling with morning sickness during the coalition negotiations, which made things difficult. Mr Gayford said the pair had to be careful about who they told "as it was just such a big secret".

12:36pm: Ms Ardern said the pregnancy had weighed upon her mind during the coalition talks, saying "I'm a human being - whose mind wouldn't it play on?"

12:34pm: The pair said they know the gender of the baby but declined to reveal it, saying they preferred to keep it a secret.

12:33pm Ms Ardern is spoking to media outside her home in Auckland, getting a laugh from those gathered by referring to Mr Gayford as "Dad". She also paid tribute to other working mothers , saying she is "not the first woman to multi-task".

12:25pm: Australia Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull has offered his congratulations to Ms Ardern and Mr Gayford, wishing "love and best wishes" from he and his wife Lucy.



12:22pm: Ms Ardern will become the second head of state to give birth while in office - the first was former Pakistan Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto in 1990.

12:19pm: The timing of the delivery, due in June, means Ms Ardern will narrowly miss out on her own paid parental leave policy.

12:04pm: Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters will take over as Acting Prime Minister while Ms Ardern has her baby.

Ms Ardern said today across her social media channels that the baby is due in June this year.

"And we thought 2017 was a big year! Clarke and I are really excited that in June our team will expand from two to three, and that we’ll be joining the many parents out there who wear two hats," she wrote.

"I'll be Prime Minister AND a mum, and Clarke will be 'first man of fishing' and stay at home dad.

"I think it's fair to say that this will be a wee one that a village will raise, but we couldn’t be more excited.

"I know there will be lots of questions, and we’ll answer all of them (I can assure you we have a plan all ready to go!) But for now, bring on 2018."

In a statement earlier, Ms Ardern expanded on the situation.

"We're both really happy. We wanted a family but weren't sure it would happen for us,which has made this news unexpected but exciting.

"Yesterday I met with Deputy Prime Minister, Winston Peters, to share the news and to ask him to takeon the role of Acting Prime Minister for a period of 6 weeks after our baby is born.

"As is the case when I am overseas, Mr Peters will act as Prime Minister, workingwith my office while staying in touch with me. I fully intend to be contactable and available throughoutthe six week period when needed.

"Mr Peters and I have a great relationship, and I know that together we'll make this period work. I will makearrangements for appropriate Ministers to act in my other portfolios over the six weeks I am away from Parliament.

"At the end of my leave I will resume all Prime Ministerial duties.

"Clarke and I are privileged to be in the position where Clarke can stay home to be our primary caregiver.Knowing that so many parents juggle the care of their new babies, we consider ourselves to be very lucky.

"We consider ourselves lucky for another reason. Clarke and I have always been clear we wanted to be parents buthad been told we would need help for that to happen. That's made this news a fantastic surprise.

"We first knew of my pregnancy on the 13th of October, but as many couples do in the early stages,we kept it to ourselves.

"From a personal perspective, I am so looking forward to my new role as a parent.But I am equally focused on my job and responsibilities as Prime Minister.

"While 2018 will be the year I become a mum, it will also be a year that the Government finishes our 100 day plan,and starts pursuing all of the priorities that will build a better New Zealand.