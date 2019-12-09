TODAY |

Live updates: Up to 20 patients requiring medical assistance as emergency crews race to White Island eruption

Source:  1 NEWS

1 NEWS provides live updates of the White Island eruption, refresh the page for the latest updates.

A plume of ash and smoke rises from White Island on December 9 2019. Source: Jon Arrieta
  • Key Points: White Island erupted around 2:30pm this afternoon.
  • The volcanic alert level is at four and the aviation colour code is orange.
  • A level four alert indicates moderate volcanic eruption and hazards on and near volcano.

3:45pm: "It didn't look good" - Fisherman says White Island eruption looked like 'a hell of an explosion', video at link below.

3:40pm: A St John spokesperson has confirmed that "up to 20 patients" are requiring medical assistance on the island.

Five helicopters have been sent, along with a St John ambulance crew via the Coastguard.

A triage will be established on the erupting island to treat patients.

3:35pm: Civil Defence has issued a warning that ashfall may impact areas that are "distant from the volcano".

They warn people to consider staying indoors in affected areas.

3:30pm: Two Westpac rescue choppers have been sent to White Island.

They took off from their Auckland base at Ardmore at 2.50pm.

3:15pm: A group of people could be seen walking near the crater rim on a GeoNet webcam at 2.10pm, about 20 minutes before the eruption occurred.

People walking near White Island crater rim shortly before eruption. Source: GeonNet

2.45pm: MetService's aviation meteorologists have also issued a volcanic ash advisory for the area.

A map showing the location of an eruption on White Island in the Bay of Plenty on December 9, 2019. Source: Google Maps/Jon Arrieta/1 News composite

The Civil Aviation Authority told 1 NEWS that it is assessing the situation regarding the possible impacts to flights.

The island off the Bay of Plenty coast is New Zealand’s most active cone volcano.

New Zealand
Tauranga and Bay of Plenty
Natural Disasters
