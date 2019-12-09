Live updates: Up to 20 patients requiring medical assistance as emergency crews race to White Island eruption

1 NEWS provides live updates of the White Island eruption, refresh the page for the latest updates.
- Key Points: White Island erupted around 2:30pm this afternoon.
- The volcanic alert level is at four and the aviation colour code is orange.
- A level four alert indicates moderate volcanic eruption and hazards on and near volcano.
3:45pm: "It didn't look good" - Fisherman says White Island eruption looked like 'a hell of an explosion', video at link below.
3:40pm: A St John spokesperson has confirmed that "up to 20 patients" are requiring medical assistance on the island.
Five helicopters have been sent, along with a St John ambulance crew via the Coastguard.
A triage will be established on the erupting island to treat patients.
3:35pm: Civil Defence has issued a warning that ashfall may impact areas that are "distant from the volcano".
They warn people to consider staying indoors in affected areas.
3:30pm: Two Westpac rescue choppers have been sent to White Island.
They took off from their Auckland base at Ardmore at 2.50pm.
3:15pm: A group of people could be seen walking near the crater rim on a GeoNet webcam at 2.10pm, about 20 minutes before the eruption occurred.
2.45pm: MetService's aviation meteorologists have also issued a volcanic ash advisory for the area.
The Civil Aviation Authority told 1 NEWS that it is assessing the situation regarding the possible impacts to flights.
The island off the Bay of Plenty coast is New Zealand’s most active cone volcano.