TODAY |

Live updates: Government to reveal multi-billion coronavirus relief package to help struggling businesses

Source:  1 NEWS

Finance Minister Grant Robertson is to announce a massive, multi-billion dollar economic package today in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Your playlist will load after this ad

1 NEWS political editor Jessica Mutch McKay has more details and analysis ahead of tomorrow’s big economic package announcement. Source: 1 NEWS

We'll bring you the latest in this live blog from 2pm.

You can watch 1 NEWS' coverage of the announcement in our live special, hosted by Jack Tame, on TVNZ 1 and 1NEWS.co.nz from 2-3pm.

Among those businesses affected are Air New Zealand, which has slashed flights and expecting massive job losses.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The changes take effect on March 30, and last until June 30. Source: 1 NEWS

The tourism sector is crying out for help as visitor numbers grind to a halt, while the likes of SkyCity are struggling as well.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Dr Michelle Dickinson shares some Covid-19 health and hygiene tips for parents. Source: Breakfast

For those with concerned little people at home, here's Dr Michelle Dickinson explaining how you can help your children understand what's happening. 

New Zealand
Coronavirus Pandemic
Economy
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:46
Air New Zealand axes 13 trans-Tasman routes for three months due to coronavirus upheaval
2
Killer who stabbed double murderer Graeme Burton 40 times in savage prison shanking sentenced
3
Still go to school, Ministry of Education advises as confusion builds over coronavirus
4
Morning Briefing March 17: Country scrambles to contain Covid-19
5
Couple's dreams shattered after incorrectly labelled herbicide destroys vineyard
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
00:30

Watch: Blake Green gives insight into Warriors life in makeshift Aussie camp

Killer who stabbed double murderer Graeme Burton 40 times in savage prison shanking sentenced
00:46

Air New Zealand axes 13 trans-Tasman routes for three months due to coronavirus upheaval
05:43

Cutbacks for gamblers as SkyCity tightens coronavirus prevention measures