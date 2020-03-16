Live updates: Government to reveal multi-billion coronavirus relief package to help struggling businesses

Finance Minister Grant Robertson is to announce a massive, multi-billion dollar economic package today in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

We'll bring you the latest in this live blog from 2pm.

You can watch 1 NEWS' coverage of the announcement in our live special, hosted by Jack Tame, on TVNZ 1 and 1NEWS.co.nz from 2-3pm.

The tourism sector is crying out for help as visitor numbers grind to a halt, while the likes of SkyCity are struggling as well.

