Live updates: Further teacher strikes likely, union says, as teachers march across the country demanding pay increase

About 50,000 teachers are on strike today demanding an increase in pay and better working conditions.

The industrial action has been called the biggest teacher strike in New Zealand and it is the first time both primary and secondary teaching staff have taken action at the same time.

Dozens of rallies, from the Far North to Invercargill, are being held today and police are advising motorists to be mindful of congestion.

Teachers have rejected the Government's $1.2 billion offer, but Education Minister Chris Hipkins told TVNZ1's Breakfast today the Government's maintaining its stance that there's no more money.

1.29 - Protesters at Parliament have begun chanting "come out, Chris" - referring to Education Minister Chris Hipkins. It is not known whether Mr Hipkins is inside the parliament buildings.

1.14 - NZEI president Lynda Stuart told the crowd in Auckland that further strike action is likely.

"None of us here made the choice to strike lightly," she said.

"Our wages have fallen behind due to chronic under-investment in the last few years.

Protesting teachers and supporters at Parliament in Wellington. Source: 1 NEWS

"I'm prepared to keep on going until we get the outcomes that we need for teaching leading and learning.

"That means more strike action if the government doesn't take urgent action to fix this now.

"Of course, none of us want to strike and I hope that the government will listen to us, and that they'll act and they'll address our offers and our issues."

1.02 - Auckland Transport says Queen Street in Auckland has now re-opened with traffic and bus services in the area returning to normal.

12.57 - A sizeable group of protesters in Wellington have made their way from Aotea Square to the Parliament grounds.

Organisers estimate numbers to be about 5000, and the unions have asked politicians to not speak at the rally.

PPTA and NZEI protesters and supporters arrive at Parliament in Wellington during strike action on May 29. Source: 1 NEWS

12.38 - In Auckland, protesters have filled Aotea Square, with signs reading things like:

NZEI and PPTA teachers and supporter fill Aotea Square during strike action on May 29. Source: 1 NEWS

"I'd rather be teaching - but this is important"

"Teachers just wanna have f̶u̶n̶ funds"

"I shouldn't have to marry a sugar daddy to teach in Auckland"

A teacher holding a sign at the Auckland teacher's protest march on May 29. Source: 1 NEWS

"Hurt our schools - hurt our future"

"How can we put students first when the government puts teachers last?"

NZEI teachers march in Auckland demanding better pay and working conditions on May 29. Source: 1 NEWS

12.20 - Images from Hamilton show a sizeable crowd, which has marched up Victoria Street to Garden Place.

12.12 - PPTA president Jack Boyle told the crowd in Christchurch that "we've asked, we've explained, we've shown, we've taken our government by the hand through every issue.

"Today, we need them to stop the excuses, and work with us to find solutions," he said.

11.55 - In Christchurch, a large crowd of hundreds of teachers have gathered to demand a pay increase.

NZEI National Secretary Paul Goulter told the crowd that teachers today are standing up to make "just claims" about their working conditions.

"The claim to be paid what you're worth, the claim to be paid enough to retain and attract you in your jobs, the claim to receive the resources to remove the dreadful workloads you currently work under, and give you time to teach and time to lead, and for our primary teachers - the right to pay parity where they are paid the same as a secondary teacher," Mr Goulter said.

Hundreds of teachers and supporters gather in Christchurch during strike action on May 29. Source: 1 NEWS

"This is about the government's obligation to fund the education system to ensure every child has that right to succeed - it's being denied because this government will not put its hand in its pocket.

"This government, if it truly believes in a quality public education system that our tamariki deserve, it has to bring out the best and it has to pay neough for the best and it has to pay neough to keep you people in your jobs."

11.51 - Auckland's Queen Street is packed with teachers and their supporters with a very large protest march beginning about noon.

Protesters march on Queen Street in Auckland during a teachers strike. Source: 1 NEWS

11.48 - Hundreds of teachers have marched in Napier this morning down Emerson Street.