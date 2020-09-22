Live updates: First leaders’ debate - Jacinda Ardern v Judith Collins, latest poll results released

Join 1 NEWS for live updates for TVNZ’s first leaders’ debate for 2020 between Jacinda Ardern and Judith Collins as they go head-to-head on policies that matter to Kiwis.

TVNZ's Leaders' Debate sees Jacinda Ardern and Judith Collins go head-to-head on policies that matter to Kiwis. Source: 1 NEWS

7:05pm: Response to tonight's poll

Collins says there's still a lot of people not sure about who they want to give their vote to. She says it's a good opportunity to show National's vision.

"I never give up," Collins says.

Ardern says making assumptions this far out from the election shows complacency, as the polls show Labour could govern alone.

7:01pm: Opening statements from Collins and Ardern about what they want New Zealand to look like in the future.

Collins: "I look at where we've been going, and I think there is a better way. And that better way is about growing our economy, getting the money that we need for health and education and everything else that we require."

Ardern: "Now is the time to invest in our people and their skills and training to create jobs to look after our environment and also support growth in the economy."

7:00pm: We're live!

6:55pm: Five more minutes.

6:50pm: Ten more minutes until we're live.

Here's TVNZ1's Breakfast host Matty McLean with some encouragement for tonight's moderator John Campbell.

For viewers at home, here's 1 NEWS' guide on how you may want to look at tonight's debate.

6:45pm: What can we expect ahead of tonight's debate?

Collins has vowed to seize the chance to reverse her party's fortunes, AAP reported this morning.

Ardern said she wouldn't change the debate style that served her well as opposition leader against Bill English three years ago.

Speaking of previous debates, Wellington journalist and author David Cohen's analysis on RNZ rounds up some of what he thinks are the best political leaders' debates from the past.

6:35pm: Labour leader Jacinda Ardern has arrived in the TVNZ building ahead of the debate at 7pm.

Meanwhile, NZ Herald political editor Audrey Young is calling tonight "the most important of [National leader] Judith Collins' election campaign".

6:30pm: Stuff is reporting that National's fiscal hole, which was valued at $4 billion on Sunday, has doubled to $8 billion after the party's finance spokesperson appeared to have double-counted part of its transport funding.

6:20pm: A number of reactions to tonight's polls.

Here's Stuff political reporter Henry Cooke:

Here's The Spinoff's Alex Braae:

6:08pm: On the minor parties: ACT leader David Seymour says tonight's poll result has encouraged ACT to campaign harder.

Greens leader James Shaw thinks it shows a Labour-Greens Government, and there's no damage to his polling despite the Green School saga.

NZ First Winston Peters calls the poll "rubbish".

Advance NZ appeared in the polls for the first time.

6:02pm: And on preferred Prime Minister according to the poll:

1 NEWS political editor Jessica Mutch McKay says, in normal times, a drop of five percentage points for Labour would be a big deal.

"But that 48 number is still massive, and that comes despite the fact we've had a second wave of Covid-19."

She says National's promised tax cuts haven't swayed voters either. It also comes as the party's been out really selling their leader Judith Collins, even allowing the audience and the public to see a slightly lighter side.

But, ACT is the big winner tonight, Mutch McKay says.

6:01pm: The latest poll shows Labour has dropped 5% support to 48% - with that largely going to minor parties. National has dropped by 1% to 31%.

Watch 1 NEWS at Six here.

ACT has continued to gain support up to 7% - translating to nine seats in Parliament.

The Green Party has also clawed itself back from teetering on the Parliamentary threshold, sitting on 6%.

6:00pm: In breaking news, the latest 1 NEWS Colmar Brunton Poll results have been released.

5:55pm: Five minutes to go until the latest 1 News Colmar Brunton poll is released on a busy night for politics.

Here's 1 NEWS Online reporter Anna Whyte:

5:45pm: Tune in to 1 NEWS at Six on TVNZ1 from 6pm for the latest 1 NEWS Colmar Brunton poll.

In the meantime, an "exclusive" glimpse of the results from reporter Kim Baker Wilson.

Background

In the first televised leaders’ debate in the 2020 election campaign, Labour leader Jacinda Ardern and National leader Judith Collins will be given the opportunity to share their vision for New Zealand’s future.

They’re expected to debate the biggest issues facing the country, the Covid-19 crisis and respond to the latest 1 NEWS Colmar Brunton poll results.

The debate will be moderated by John Campbell.