Live updates: Firefighters continue to battle SkyCity inferno; TVNZ building evacuated

6.52: Mayor Goff spoke to the fire commander, who says it's one of the most complex and difficult fires he ever fought.

6.51: Auckland Mayor Phil Goff tells Breakfast it is "not a great morning for this city".

6.49: Police have warned the public to stay away from cordoned areas due to danger of smoke inhalation.

6.43: Firefighters say the blaze started on the "ocean side" of the building's roof yesterday but since overnight the fire has spread to the other side of the building. However, the blaze is doing pretty much what was expected.

6.37am: The current official health advisory is to stay well way from the fire and out of the trail of smoke, stay indoors and keep windows closed. Shut down external ventilation if smoke is being drawn into your building. See your doctor if smoke has caused shortness of breath or worsening of asthma symptoms.

6.35am: FENZ are reminding people to stay away from the Auckland CBD. 23 fire engines are responding to the fire, including one aerial appliance from Hamilton. An additional 20 units and 16 specialist support vehicles are attending also.

6.31am: Firefighters say an older structure would likely have collapsed under such conditions, but that the Convention Centre is still technically "structurally sound".

6.15am: Firefighters say the building can be saved. But authorities said they'll know in the next 24 hours how much damage has been done. The site was scheduled to host APEC in 2021. The massive construction project, however, has been beset by delays.

6.10am: About 30 fire engines remain on scene. Firefighters tell TVNZ1's Breakfast they will have the latest assement on the damage caused by the blaze overnight in about an hour.

6.05am: TVNZ's Auckland CBD building and TV studio has been evacuated. Breakfast, however, will be on air this morning with the latest.

5.30am:

Firefighters again lost control of the large fire at Auckland's SkyCity International Convention Centre overnight as it continued to burn.

Around 100 firefighters and 21 fire engines remain at the scene of the blaze, which ignited around 1.30pm yesterday.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand are in defensive mode as they allow the roof of the building to burn through.

"The level seven roof has been fairly much consumed," Coiunties Manukau area commander Jeff Purcell told 1 NEWS. "The fire is travelling in between the roof service and the ceiling space through compressed straw insulation, soundproof, sound deadening panels, and this is proving extremely difficult to even see where the fire is.

"It's bursting out all around the place up on level six and seven, and we're really trying hard to contain it."

