Live updates: 'Extremist' shot dead after 'terrorist attack' in West Auckland supermarket - Ardern

1 NEWS brings you live updates after a man was shot dead by police after he allegedly injured 'multiple people' at a New Lynn supermarket in West Auckland this afternoon.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



- One person has been shot dead by police after injuring multiple people at Countdown in LynnMall, Auckland.



- Six people - three of whom are in a critical condition - have since been transported to Auckland City, Waitākere and Middlemore Hospitals.



- Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says the man was an "extremist" who carried out a "terrorist attack" inspired by IS.



LIVE UPDATES



6.14pm: Armed police remain on the Glen Eden street where the man lived. A mosque on the street is connected to the incident, 1 NEWS understands.



6.09pm: ACT leader David Seymour has extended his sympathies on behalf of the party following the attack.



"This kind of ideologically motivated violence has no place in our country," he said.

"The ACT Party agrees with the Prime Minister that the individual alone is responsible. We stand with Kiwis of Sri Lankan origin.

"We give our admiration to the members of the public who came to the aid of the victims and the New Zealand Police whose quick actions may well have prevented an even more severe tragedy."



6.01pm: Ardern thanked those who attempted to aid the wounded in the aftermath of the attack.



"To everyone who was there and who witnessed such a horrific event, I can't imagine how they'll be feeling in the aftermath but thank you for coming to the aid of those who needed you when they needed you."



5.52pm: She said the terror alert "will remain at medium". She said she could not comment on the possibility of retaliation.

5.47pm: "Of all of the tools that we have, constant monitoring and surveillance is one of the - outside of someone being in prison - is one of the strongest that we have and that was what was attached to this individual," Ardern said.

5.45pm: The Prime Minister said it would be "purely speculative to say whether or not any difference in our law - or indeed, any of the law changes we're pursuing now - would have made a difference in this case".



5.43pm: He was known by multiple agencies and Ardern was "personally aware of him".

5.42pm: She said there will be “multiple inquiries” into the incident going forward.



5.39pm: Ardern said there had been nothing to suggest he was going to carry out the attack when it unfolded.



5.35pm: "What happened today was despicable. It was hateful. It was wrong," Ardern said.



"It was carried out by an individual - not a faith, not a culture, not an ethnicity - but an individual who person who was gripped by ideology that is not supported here, by anyone or any community."

5.33pm: The man used a knife obtained from the store to attack shoppers, before approaching two undercover officers, Coster said. He was then fatally shot.



5.29pm: He was shot and killed " within, I am told, the space of roughly 60 seconds of the attack starting, Ardern said.



She said the attack was "IS-inspired".

5.26pm: Police Commissioner Andrew Coster said the individual behind the attack was under heavy surviellance over "concerns about his ideology".



He travelled from Glen Eden to New Lynn, where he was closely watched by surveillance teams and tactical teams.



Ardern said the man, a Sri Lankan national, arrived in New Zealand in October 2011. He became a person of interest from 2016.

5.19pm: Jacinda Ardern called the incident a "terrorist attack" carried out by an "extremist".



"A violent extremist undertook a terrorist attack on innocent New Zealanders at a New Lynn Countdown in Auckland," she said.

"This was a violent attack. It was senseless and I am so sorry it happened."



5.03pm: Road closures remain in place around the new Lynn Mall area following the incident, Auckland Transport says.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area if possible as cordons are likely to be in place for sometime.



5.01pm: "Our thoughts are with all those affected by the incident in New Lynn," Auckland Mayor Phil Goff said on Twitter.



"Please stay safe and look out for one another. Police will provide more information as soon as it is available."

4.46pm: A witness told 1 NEWS he saw an elderly man lying on the ground with multiple stab wounds, before hearing several gunshots not long after a pair of undercover police entered the supermarket.



Jim Taoirangi was about to enter the supermarket when he saw a woman walk out with a stab wound to her shoulder.

"There was chaos," he said.

4.37pm: Local MP Deborah Russell said she understands a serious incident has occurred at LynnMall this afternoon.



"I'm very sorry for everyone involved, including the customers and staff who witnessed this. As the situation is still unfolding, police will provide further information as soon as it is available. Stay safe everyone."



4.32pm: A woman who was waiting to get the all-clear after receiving her Covid-19 vaccine at a nearby pharmacy has described to 1 NEWS the scenes of chaos as it unfolded.



"We heard the gunshots and then people in the pharmacy shut down everything and then we only went to the rooms," she said.

4.21pm: In a statement, Countdown general manager safety, Kiri Hannifin, told 1 NEWS they are "devastated by what’s taken place in our Lynnmall store today".



"Once again, our hearts are heavy knowing what our team and customers have witnessed and been through. Our thoughts are with those who were injured and their families, and we will be supporting all of our Lynnmall team," she said.

"Over the last few weeks especially, Kiwis have shown our team such gratitude and kindness and we are particularly devastated that something like this has happened again in one of our stores. It’s difficult to comprehend and the events of today leave our whole team in deep shock.

"We will cooperate with the police in any way we can to understand what’s happened... Countdown Lynnmall will be closed until further notice."

4.11pm: LynnMall said in a statement on its Facebook page that they had been "advised that at an incident has occurred at Countdown LynnMall this afternoon".



"The matter is now in the hands of the police and we’ll continue to provide them with our full assistance. LynnMall is now closed and we will update once we know more," the statement reads.



4.03pm: Three patients in a critical condition and one patient in a serious condition have been transported to Auckland City Hospital; one patient in a moderate condition has been taken to Waitākere Hospital; and one patient in a moderate condition has been taken to Middlemore Hospital.

That makes a total of six people injured in the incident so far, not including the man who was shot dead by police.

Police at the scene following an incident at LynMall in New Lynn, Auckland. Source: 1 NEWS

3.55pm: Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is currently being briefed on the situation.

3.50pm: Auckland City Hospital have no information yet as to how many patients they're getting.

They say they're just preparing their team right now for "whatever outcome".

Ambulances and police are on the scene at LynnMall.



A St John spokesperson told 1 NEWS five ambulances and three rapid response units were called to the scene at 2.40pm.



A person posted video of people rushing out the mall near the Countdown, while witnesses have reported screaming in the supermarket and people with stab wounds.

Witness Jim Taoirangi told 1 NEWS he saw at least two people on the ground with stab wounds, and heard gun shots shortly after.



One man told 1 NEWS he was alerted to the incident after receiving a phone call from his wife, who works inside the Countdown.



"At the time she rang it was all panic, so just a matter of telling her to calm down and all that… And then she turned around and said there was a lot of police around that carpark," he said.

He said she didn’t see anything but described scenes of chaos, and hearing loud bangs.



"It was chaos - absolute chaos. So many bangings, like food was down, cans was dropping on the floor, so much noise. All she said to me was someone got stabbed, but I don’t know the full story."

He says she managed to get out safely, but is understandably quite shaken.



"I think everyone’s in shock at the moment."