Live updates: As decision on lifting of Level 4 lockdown restrictions looms, nine further Covid-19 cases confirmed

Welcome to 1 NEWS' updates as New Zealand finds out whether its Level 4 lockdown will be extended.

There will be no 1pm press conference with Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield today, instead, he will appear with Jacinda Ardern at 4pm.

The press conference will be at 4pm.

The Ministry of Health will release the latest infection statistics around 1pm.

1.45pm: Here is our full wrap from today's MoH announcement.

1.20pm: The Ministry of Health did tests at supermarkets in Auckland's Mangere and Henderson - all 400-odd samples came back negative.

"Targeted community testing continues to be part of our ongoing surveillance against COVID-19, which helps provide us with assurance that there is not undetected community transmission."

1.15pm: There are still 16 clusters around the country - no change.

There were 3081 tests yesterday, and over 86,000 in total.

1.07pm: There are nine new cases, seven confirmed and two probable, meaning the new combined total of infections is 1440, with 974 recoveries.

There are no further deaths.

There are 14 people in hospital, three in intensive care, with two of them critically ill.

12.55pm: Just a reminder, there is no 1pm press conference. The Ministry of Health will update its website with the latest figures, which we will have here ASAP.

12.30pm: Earlier today on Breakfast, Shaun Hendy, director of the University of Auckland’s Centre of Research Excellence in Complex Systems and Data Analytics, told John Campbell that spending another two weeks at Level 4 would give New Zealand a greater chance of eliminating the virus from the country.

12.10pm: 1 NEWS political editor Jess Mutch McKay told TVNZ 1's Midday programme there was "some feeling" at Parliament that the Level 4 lockdown may be extended.

"Some of the language we're hearing around here is that it may be extended, perhaps until Tuesday next week, after Monday, which will mark Anzac Day."

New Zealand's been at Level 4 lockdown for nearly four weeks as the country looks to reduce the impact of the Covid-19 coronavirus.

As of yesterday, there had been 1431 confirmed and probable cases of Covid-19 in NZ - 912 of them have recovered.

There have been 12 deaths in New Zealand linked to coronavirus.