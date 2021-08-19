Live updates: Covid case leaving MIQ facility 'utterly unacceptable', Hipkins says

Welcome to day 16 of 1 NEWS' live updates on the current Delta outbreak.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

- There were 49 new Covid cases announced on Thursday, bringing the total number of cases associated with the current outbreak to 736.



- There are now 42 cases in hospital, six of which are in ICU with three being ventilated. The youngest person in ICU is an 18-year-old.

- There are currently 320 locations of interest on the Ministry of Health website after around 40 supermarkets were added as "low-risk" locations, according to Dr Ashley Bloomfield.



- Northland will join the rest of the country - excluding Auckland - at Alert Level 3 from 11.59pm on Thursday after wastewater samples came back negative.

LIVE UPDATES



4.29pm: ANZ Bank NZ has waived fees for contactless debit payments to encourage its use when alert levels permit, as well as to help small businesses feeling the strain of Covid-19 restrictions.



The fees for contactless debit transactions will be waived for around 11,000 eligible small businesses for this month.



The waived fees will be reviewed monthly, taking into account the needs of customers and government emergency requirements, ANZ Bank NZ said in a media release.



4.18pm: National Covid-19 spokesperson Chris Bishop says answers are needed from the Government over how a Covid positive person escaped from the Ibis Novotel Ellerslie MIQ facility.

"This is obviously a very concerning situation and will cause many people to worry about the safety and security of our critical MIQ facilities," he said in a statement.



"We need an urgent investigation into what has happened here, and the Government needs to outline quickly what will be done to make sure it doesn’t happen again.

"The last thing we need is Delta spreading further into the community through poor oversight of security at MIQ."



4.13pm: Northland businesses needing to travel across the alert level boundaries are being urged to apply for business travel documents through MBIE as the region prepares to join most of the country at Level 3 from midnight tonight.



The travel documents provide staff with proof of eligibility they need to travel across an alert level boundary.



Businesses that have previously registered need to re-apply for travel documentation through the Business Connect website.



4.07pm: Joint Head of MIQ Brigadier Rose King said in a statement that the person who allegedly absconded from an Ellerslie MIQ facility was a Covid positive case who had entered the facility yesterday evening.



"The fact that someone has absconded from one of our facilities is a disappointing and unacceptable breach," King said.

Police and the Ministry of Health are investigting the person's movements following their escape, she said.

The Novotel in Ellerslie. Source: Supplied

4.01pm: Meanwhile, the Director-General of Health says everything is going according to plan as Auckland’s hospitals call for more nurses to help them cope with the Covid-19 outbreak.



On Tuesday night, a call-out was sent to nurses around the country to come to Auckland as the number of Covid-19 patients in the region grew to 42.

3.57pm: The Ministry for Business, Innovation and Employment has received 190 wage subsidy complaints as of August 31, general manager for employment services, Katherine MacNeill, told 1 NEWS in a statement.

Of that number, 72 have been resolved and eight have been referred to the Ministry of Social Development as alleged fraud or eligibility, she said.



"The main themes alleged or complained about include: employers not passing on the wage subsidy to employees as per scheme requirements, employees being made to take leave, claiming the wage subsidy for a non-employed person, and non-essential services."



3.44pm: Hipkins has also laid out the criteria for adjustments to school qualifications as senior secondary school students eye up their end of year exams.



Among the changes is the reintroduction of Learning Recognition Credits should schools and kura be disrupted by Alert Levels 3 and 4 for 20 or more school days.

3.39pm: Meanwhile, the Government announced earlier this afternoon that it is giving the three Whānau Ora commissioning agencies an immediate funding boost totalling $8.8 million as they continue their response to the latest Covid-19 outbreak. Read the full story here.



3.38pm: "Anybody leaving an MIQ facility, particularly someone who is infected with Covid-19, is something that’s utterly unacceptable," Hipkins said.

3.29pm: When asked by reporters why the MIQ escapee was not mentioned during this afternoon's 1pm press conference, Hipkins said he did not have a conversation with Dr Bloomfield but Ardern had received "some preliminary information".



"I do understand some preliminary information was provided to the Prime Minister, but I can’t make further comment beyond that," he said.



3.29pm: Auckland’s second dose mass vaccination event, which will provide a second Covid-19 vaccination dose to people who attended the first event from July 30 to August 1, will now be a drive-through event, according to a media release by the Auckland DHB.

The drive-thru vaccination site at Auckland Airport's park and ride facility. Source: Auckland Airport

The second dose event on the weekend of September 10 to 12 will operate from the Airport Park and Ride location in Māngere, rather than the Vodafone Event Centre.



3.21pm: Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins told reporters while he "doesnt have all the information yet" regarding the man who allegedly escaped an Auckland MIQ facility, "I do understand that somebody has been arrested" in relation to the incident.



"I don't have all the information yet; I do have information that suggests there is some CCTV of someone hiding in a bush while a security guard walked past them," he said.



3.10pm: A dedicated clinic for people who have a disability, impairment or long-term health condition to receive their Covid-19 vaccine has been set up at the New Plymouth Vaccination Centre.

The low-sensory clinic will cater for anyone who would find it challenging to attend a regular clinic, the Taranaki District Health Board said in a press release.



The clinics will take place every Thursday morning between 9am and 11am for booked appointments, and any requirements can be accommodated.



3.07pm: Professor Michael Baker earlier told 1 NEWS it may take weeks before Auckland can expect case numbers to trend downwards.



While the prospects may seem grim for Aucklanders, the country's biggest city will “not necessarily” have to wait to see zero cases for consecutive days before moving down an alert level.

2.59pm: A staff member at St Margaret's Hospital and Rest Home in West Auckland has tested positive for Covid-19.

Chief executive Carriann Hall told 1 NEWS the staff member worked in the facility's dementia unit, and the positive result was confirmed by Auckland Regional Public Health late last night.



"This staff member is a household contact of a confirmed Covid-19 case and went into precautionary self-isolation before undertaking their Covid-19 test and subsequently testing positive," she said.

2.52pm: A person who has previously tested positive for Covid-19 has escaped a managed quarantine facility in Auckland’s Ellerslie, according to police.

An Ōtāhuhu address has been cordoned off and police and are “preparing to arrest the individual”.