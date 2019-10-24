Live updates: Civil Defence, Phil Goff at odds over whether convention centre fire is out

9.29: The fire has not been extinguished, Auckland Civil Defence said on Twitter, contradicting Auckland mayor Phil Goff's earlier tweet.



"The fire at NZICC is not extinguished. @FireEmergencyNZ have confirmed the fire has been dampened down significantly and its staff are now working on hotspots within the building," Auckland Civil Defence said.



8.49: One person has been transported from the SkyCity convention centre to Auckland Hospital with minor injuries.



8.45: The fire is now out, Mr Goff said on Twitter.

8.18: Donations of food have been pouring in from members of the public.



"We had pizzas and food like you couldn't move," one person working in a food station said. "It was so much food. Very, very generous - it was amazing."



8.04: Officials say there is still a lot of work ahead, though significant progress has been made since this morning.



7.43: A large duct has been smashed out in order for firefighters to eventually reclaim the building, as well as to target hotspots.



7.35: Firefighters are feeling "very comfortable" nearly 36 hours after the fire first began.

Road closures along Hobson Street, Nelson Street and Victoria Street West could remain in place for a number of days.



7.30: Mr Goff said it is unlikely that the convention centre will be ready in time for APEC in late 2021.

The Prime Minister said APEC will still be hosted in Auckland, however.



7.23: Around 80 firefighters remained on site overnight. "There’s the odd plume of smoke and the odd flame, but they’re really on top of it and their strategy has worked," Mr Goff said.

"I’m imagining this time tomorrow, we will be pretty much back to normal.”



7.17: Auckland mayor Phil Goff said the situation today is "a helluva lot better than yesterday".



"I was here this time yesterday morning and you couldn't see 50 metres down that road for the smoke."



7.08: "The roof is not burning like a roof would burn because it is a whole element of structure," Mr Devlin said. "There are so many parts to the roof ... and the fire has been burning its way through it."

7.03: "Mop up mode" will include lifting unburnt parts of the roof, Mr Devlin said, adding that there is "a lot of it".



6.51: Fire and Emergency New Zealand regional area commander Ron Devlin said the fire is "going very well", adding that there is "a lot less smoke" which is "far more palatable across the city".



Firefighters are now looking to "mop up" over the next few hours as firefighers in a crane look to extinguish fires along the cladding between the front cladding and the roof. Firefighters will then work with Fletchers as they go into recovery mode.



6.37: Firefighters remained at the scene overnigt, including several aerial appliances.



Firefighters will be focusing today on containing the fire, grabbing loose iron from inside the building and pumping out water from the basement.



Hobson Street, Nelson Street and Victoria Street West remain closed.



6.30: Flames are visible along the eastern side of the building. A fire chief in charge of the scene says the fire is covering 20 per cent of the roof, with hotspots that firefighters are trying to get under control.



6.27: The fire has moved across the convention centre to the east, along Hobson Street side.

None of the roof will be saved to ensure the fire does not spread to other parts of the building, Campbell was told in a briefing this morning. If part of the roof is retained, it will have to be demolished.

6.15: "There is a sense this is in greater control," Breakfast's John Campbell says of the blaze. "Yesterday was more frantic and frenetic."

Firefighters, however, are still waiting for the roof to collapse so they go in, Campbell says.

One new tool is a new crane that has come in.

"This is going to change the game," Campbell says.

6.05am: "There is a demonstrable difference [in how the fire looks]," says Breakfast host John Campbell, who is stationed outside the convention centre this morning. For the second day, Breakfast is being broadcast from a makeshift studio, as the TVNZ headquarters next door to the blaze remain evacuated.

6am: The fire at the still-under-construction Auckland convention centre has been "radically reduced" since yesterday, but flames are still clearly visible at the 30-metre-tall structure, says Breakfast reporter Ashleigh Yates. The flames created an orange glow overnight as firefighters battled the blaze. Firefighters had hoped to get the fire under control by 8pm yesterday.

5.30am: Road closures in the Auckland city centre have remained in place overnight as firefighter spent a second night battling the SkyCity convention centre fire, which started Tuesday afternoon.

Anyone who can work from home or from a location outside the city centre, or can start work at a later time has been advised to do so by Auckland Transport.