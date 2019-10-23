Live updates: Aucklanders told to avoid CBD due to toxic smoke coming from SkyCity inferno

8.46: SkyCity has said in a statement that they will not open any of the buildings in their precinct today, including the Sky Tower, Casino, Convention Centre, hotels and restaurants. The SkyCity carpark also remains closed, with many members of the public still having cars trapped inside. SkyCity will hold a press conference at 10am this morning.

8.09: The weather in Auckland this morning is forecast to include hailstorms as well as a moderate chance of thunderstorms. Winds are forecast to be high, MetService says, with gusts of up to 100kmh in exposed places. The high winds are encouraging the SkyCity fire to burn more fiercely.

Your playlist will load after this ad

7.52: Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is set to travel to Auckland this afternoon, to visit the fire and emergency workers and to meet with SkyCity and Fletchers.

7.49: There is a wind watch in place for much of the North Island today, says Breakfast weatherman Matty McLean. In Auckland, the wind is kicking up flames as firefighters continue to do battle with the SkyCity convention centre blaze.

“Winds are due to get up to 30 or 40 knots later in the morning,” regional area commander Ron Devlin tells Breakfast host John Campbell. It's “an extremely difficult fire to fight. We’re currently facing an extreme weather warning as well.”



7.42: "This fire is expected to rage throughout the day," says Breakfast Host Hayley Holt. "This is a dark day for Auckland."

An aerial appliance unit battles the SkyCity fire in Auckland. Source: 1 NEWS

7.36: "The water is going up but then is being dispersed somewhat by the wind that is blowing the smoke," Breakfast presenter John Campbell says. "This is very much still a fire that is burning 18.5 hours after it began in what has to be regarded as a fairly cursed convention centre."

Your playlist will load after this ad

7.22: "If you can avoid being the the CBD today, then stay at home," the crew of TVNZ1's Breakfast say from their makeshift studio, moved to about 400 metres down the road from TVNZ headquarters after the building was evacuated. Downtown smells heavily of smoke, and roads are closed.

Hobson Street, where firefighters are fighting the SkyCity fire. Source: 1 NEWS

7.20: Over 100 firefighters have been battling the blaze for over 17 hours, and flames can still be seen from the top of the building. Wind has been hampering firefighting efforts. Jacinda Ardern will be travelling to Auckland from Wellington to assess the situation in person.

Your playlist will load after this ad

7.02: The still-under-construction SkyCity convention centre building is about 30 metres tall - higher than people think, says fire commander Ron Devlin.

"We couldn't get people on the roof because of safety."

6.54: Mayor Goff on the setback the fire has caused to the convention centre project: "It may take years to get back to where we were." The strategy, he says, is now to keep the fire from spreading below level 5. "All credit to the firefighters. We owe them a huge debt."

Your playlist will load after this ad

6.52: Mayor Goff spoke to the fire commander, who says it's one of the most complex and difficult fires he's ever fought.

6.51: Auckland Mayor Phil Goff tells Breakfast it is "not a great morning for this city".

6.49: Police have warned the public to stay away from cordoned areas due to danger of smoke inhalation.

A man shields his face from the smoke coming from the SkyCity fire in Auckland. Source: 1 NEWS

6.43: Firefighters say the blaze started on the "ocean side" of the building's roof yesterday but since overnight the fire has spread to the other side of the building. However, the blaze is doing pretty much what was expected.

6.37am: The current official health advisory is to stay well way from the fire and out of the trail of smoke, stay indoors and keep windows closed. Shut down external ventilation if smoke is being drawn into your building. See your doctor if smoke has caused shortness of breath or worsening of asthma symptoms.

Fire appliances on Hobson Street next to the SkyCity fire. Source: 1 NEWS

6.35am: FENZ are reminding people to stay away from the Auckland CBD. 23 fire engines are responding to the fire, including one aerial appliance from Hamilton. An additional 20 units and 16 specialist support vehicles are attending also.

6.31am: Firefighters say an older structure would likely have collapsed under such conditions, but that the Convention Centre is still technically "structurally sound".

Your playlist will load after this ad

6.15am: Firefighters say the building can be saved. But authorities said they'll know in the next 24 hours how much damage has been done. The site was scheduled to host APEC in 2021. The massive construction project, however, has been beset by delays.

6.10am: About 30 fire engines remain on scene. Firefighters tell TVNZ1's Breakfast they will have the latest assement on the damage caused by the blaze overnight in about an hour.

6.05am: TVNZ's Auckland CBD building and TV studio has been evacuated. Breakfast, however, will be on air this morning with the latest.

5.30am:

Firefighters again lost control of the large fire at Auckland's SkyCity International Convention Centre overnight as it continued to burn.

Around 100 firefighters and 21 fire engines remain at the scene of the blaze, which ignited around 1.30pm yesterday.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Fire and Emergency New Zealand are in defensive mode as they allow the roof of the building to burn through.

"The level seven roof has been fairly much consumed," Coiunties Manukau area commander Jeff Purcell told 1 NEWS. "The fire is travelling in between the roof service and the ceiling space through compressed straw insulation, soundproof, sound deadening panels, and this is proving extremely difficult to even see where the fire is.

"It's bursting out all around the place up on level six and seven, and we're really trying hard to contain it."

